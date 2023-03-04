The Drake University and Bradley Braves men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in the 2023 Missouri Valley Conference tournament championship game on Sunday, March 5 in St. Louis. The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. CT.

No. 1 seed Bradley University enters the matchup 25-8 overall. Most recently, Bradley beat No. 5-seeded Indiana State 71-70 on Saturday in an MVC tournament semifinal game.

No. 2 seed Drake University comes into the contest 26-7 overall. On Saturday, Drake defeated No. 3-seeded Southern Illinois 65-52 in the MVC tournament semifinals.

Earlier this season, Drake beat Bradley 86-61 on Jan. 14 in Des Moines, Iowa. Then, Bradley defeated Drake 73-61 on Feb. 26 in Peoria, Illinois.

Arch Madness: Drake vs. Bradley basketball betting odds

As of 10:14 p.m. CT on Saturday, Drake is a 1-point favorite against Bradley, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The over/under is 131 points.

Drake is -115 (bet $115 to win $100) to win outright, and Bradley is -105 (bet $105 to win $100) to win outright.

Darian DeVries is the Drake University men's basketball head coach. Brian Wardle is the Bradley Braves men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

