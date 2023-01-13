Brian Barone: 3 things to know about the SIUE men's basketball head coach

Brian Barone took over as the SIU-Edwardsville men’s basketball head coach in March 2019. He succeeded Jon Harris as the SIUE men’s basketball head coach.

Barone was an assistant coach to Harris during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

Leading SIUE is Barone’s first Division I head coaching position, but he brings plenty of basketball experience to the Cougars.

Here is some basic information about Brian Barone:

Height: 6 feet, 1 inch

6 feet, 1 inch Weight (during college): 160 pounds

160 pounds Hometown: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Age: 45 years old

45 years old Birthday: Dec. 15, 1977

Dec. 15, 1977 Parents: Tony and Kathy Barone

Tony and Kathy Barone Wife: Mimi Barone

Here are three more things to know about SIUE men’s basketball head coach Brian Barone.

Brian Barone played basketball at Texas A&M, Marquette

Brian Barone played college basketball at Texas A&M from 1996-98 under his dad, Tony Barone Sr. He then transferred and sat out a season before playing at Marquette from 1999-2001 for Tom Crean. Mike Deane was the Marquette head coach during Barone’s redshirt season in 1998-99.

Barone wore No. 12 at both Marquette and Texas A&M. Marquette went a combined 30-28 during his two seasons. Texas A&M went 16-38 during his two seasons.

During the 1997-98 season, Barone logged 61 steals in 26 games for Texas A&M. He swiped 39 steals during Big 12 Conference action that season, and entering the 2022-23 season, his 39 steals tied for third in TAMU basketball history for steals in conference play during one season. Barone earned Big 12 all-conference honorable mention in 1997-98.

Brian Barone’s dad Tony Barone Sr. played basketball at Duke, coached TAMU and Memphis Grizzlies

Tony Barone Sr. went from playing high school basketball at St. George High School in Evanston, Illinois, to Duke, where he played college basketball from 1965-68 under head coach Vic Bubas. Freshmen were ineligible to play college basketball at that time. As a 5-foot-9 guard, Barone wore No. 12 for Duke and was a captain as a senior in 1967-68.

Duke’s only NCAA Tournament team in Barone’s career came in 1965-66 when Duke won the 1966 NCAA Tournament third-place game. He had two points and a rebound vs. Utah in the third-place game. Barone was later a Duke assistant coach in 1973-74.

Tony Barone Sr. was the Creighton men’s basketball head coach from 1985-91 with NCAA Tournament berths in 1989 and 1991. He was the Texas A&M Aggies men’s basketball coach from 1991-98. After going 102-82 in six seasons at Creighton, Barone went 76-120 in seven seasons at TAMU.

Barone finished his coaching career in 2012 with the Memphis Grizzlies, and he served primarily as a Grizzlies assistant coach and director of player personnel over 11 years, according to the Memphis Commercial Appeal. During the 2006-07 season, he was the Grizzlies’ interim head coach for the final 52 games after taking over for head coach Mike Fratello.

Tony Barone Sr. died on June 25, 2019.

Brian Barone was an assistant coach at Wisconsin-Green Bay, Illinois State

Prior to becoming an SIUE men’s basketball assistant coach, he was an assistant men’s basketball coach at Wisconsin-Green Bay and Illinois State.

He was an Illinois State men’s basketball assistant coach from 2003-07. He was a Wisconsin-Green Bay assistant coach from 2010-15, and UW-Green Bay won the 2013-14 Horizon League regular season title.

Brian Wardle was the UW-Green Bay men’s basketball head coach from 2010-15, and UW-Green Bay went 95-65 during those five seasons. Oklahoma Sooners head coach Porter Moser was the Illinois State head coach from 2003-07, and Illinois State went 51-67 during those four seasons.

Barone also held the position of Indiana Hoosiers director of basketball operations/video coordinator from 2008-10 for Tom Crean, his former college head coach. He was the Marquette men’s basketball coordinator of basketball operations and video coordinator in 2007-08 also for Crean.

Barone also had coaching stints at Central Florida Community College in Ocala, Florida; Garden City Community College in Garden City, Kansas; and Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kansas.

