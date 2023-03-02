Bruce Weber joined the Big Ten Network ahead of the 2022-23 season as a college basketball analyst. He moved to TV broadcasting after 24 seasons as a college basketball head coach at Southern Illinois, Illinois, and Kansas State.

Weber mainly served as an in-studio analyst for Big Ten Network.

But on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, Weber went to broadcast Illinois’ home game vs. Missouri-Kansas City for BTN. It was his first time at Illinois’ State Farm Center since serving as the Illini head coach.

Weber received a standing ovation.

"It's so special to be back, and to be recognized like that, I really appreciate it," Weber said on the Big Ten Network broadcast.

Here is some basic information about Bruce Weber:

Age: 66 years old

Oct. 19, 1956 Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin High school: Milwaukee Marshall High School

Milwaukee Marshall High School Colleges: Wisconsin-Milwaukee (bachelor’s degree); Western Kentucky (master’s degree)

Wisconsin-Milwaukee (bachelor’s degree); Western Kentucky (master’s degree) Wife: Megan Weber

Megan Weber Children: Hannah, Christy, and Emily

Find out three more things to know about former Illinois, Kansas State and Southern Illinois basketball coach Bruce Weber.

When did Bruce Weber coach Illinois basketball?

Bruce Weber was the Illinois Fighting Illini men’s basketball coach from 2003-12. He went 210-101 in those nine seasons.

Weber led Illinois to six NCAA Tournament berths, including a trip to the 2005 NCAA Tournament national championship game. The Illini made trips to the NCAA Tournament under Weber in 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, and 2011.

Illinois won the Big Ten Conference men’s basketball regular season title in 2003-04 and 2004-05, and the Illini captured the 2005 Big Ten Conference Tournament championship.

What was Bruce Weber’s winning percentage at Kansas State?

Bruce Weber’s winning percentage as the Kansas State men’s basketball head coach was 55.6%. He went 184-147 as the K-State head coach from 2012-22.

Weber led Kansas State to five NCAA Tournament berths. Those came in 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, and 2019. The K-State team in 2017-18 reached the 2018 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.

His Kansas State teams won Big 12 Conference regular season titles in both the 2012-13 and 2018-19 seasons. Weber was the 2012-13 Big 12 Conference Coach of the Year.

Bruce Weber led Southern Illinois to 2 NCAA Tournament berths

Bruce Weber was the Southern Illinois Salukis men’s basketball head coach from 1998-2003, and he guided the team to NCAA Tournament berths in 2002 and 2003. SIU also won the Missouri Valley Conference in both 2001-02 and 2002-03.

The 2001-02 SIU Salukis team finished 28-8 overall and 14-4 in the Missouri Valley Conference on the way to an NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 trip. As a No. 11 seed in the 2002 NCAA Tournament, SIU beat No. 6 seed Texas Tech 76-68 in the first round and took down No. 3 seed Georgia 77-75 in the second round. No. 2 seed UConn ended SIU’s season 71-59 in the Sweet 16.

In the 2003 NCAA Tournament, No. 6 seed Missouri beat No. 11-seeded SIU 72-71 during the first round. Southern Illinois went 24-7 overall and 16-2 in the Missouri Valley in 2002-03.

Weber’s back-to-back NCAA Tournament trips at SIU were the start of six consecutive trips to the NCAA Tournament for the Salukis.

Close 1 of 11 Illinois head coach Bruce Weber questions a foul call in second half action during the Braggin' Rights game between Missouri and Illinois on Dec. 23, 2003, at the Savvis Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Illinois coach Bruce Weber, left, yells from the bench as guard Trent Meacham (1) enters the NCAA college basketball game against Penn State during the first half Thursday, March 5, 2009, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber smiles at a game official during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) Illinois' coach Bruce Weber is congratulated by fans as he walks off the court following their game against Wisconsin Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2005, in Madison, Wis. Illinois snapped a five-game losing streak in Madison and became the first team to beat Wisconsin at the Kohl Center since Wake Forest on Dec. 4, 2002.(AP Photo/Morry Gash) Illinois head coach Bruce Weber directs his team in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa at the first round of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 8, 2012. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber during a Second Round NCAA Tournament game between Kansas State and Kentucky on Friday, March 21, 2014, at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. Photo by Chris Lee, clee@post-dispatch.com Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber (right) and associate head coach Chris Lowery during a practice session before the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 20, 2014, at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. Both were former coaches at Southern Illinois University. Photo by Chris Lee, clee@post-dispatch.com Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber sends passes to a player during a practice session before the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 20, 2014, at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. Photo by Chris Lee, clee@post-dispatch.com Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber during a practice session before the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 20, 2014, at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. Photo by Chris Lee, clee@post-dispatch.com Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber learns the proper hand gestures to pose with his guards from left, Omari Lawrence, Jevon Thomas and Shane Southwell after a practice session before the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 20, 2014, at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. Photo by Chris Lee, clee@post-dispatch.com Kansas State coach Bruce Weber argues a call during the first half on an NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2013, in Austin, Texas. Click here for Bruce Weber’s bio on the Kansas State website.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.