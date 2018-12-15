Ronnie Rivers rushed for 212 yards and two touchdowns, Anthoula “Tank” Kelly had a 70-yard interception return for a touchdown and No. 19 Fresno State beat Arizona State 31-20 in the Las Vegas Bowl.
That gave the Mountain West Conference a victory over a team from the much-more ballyhooed Pac-12 Conference as the run of 39 bowl games over 18 days began Saturday.
Last year the Mountain West was 3-3 in bowl games, the Pac-12 was 1-8.
Marcus McMaryion rushed for a touchdown and was 15 of 29 passing for 176 yards to help the Bulldogs (12-2) set a school record for wins in a season.
“It’s a group that persevered,” Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford said. “This group can be remembered as the only team in NCAA history that went from a double-digit losing season to back-to-back double-digit winning seasons.”
Eno Benjamin rushed for 118 yards and one touchdown for the Sun Devils (7-6) in their third straight bowl loss. Manny Wilkins threw for 129 yards, with a 3-yard scoring pass to Kyle Williams and two interceptions.
Rivers put Fresno State in front 24-20 with a 68-yard touchdown run up the middle in the third quarter and had a 5-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter to seal Fresno State’s win.
The Bulldogs were 2-0 against Pac-12 opponents this season, also beating UCLA 38-14 in September.
“We’ve been emphasizing on the word ‘finish’ this past week and just going out there and finishing the job, getting this 12th win,” said Rivers, who gained 156 yards on 15 carries in the second half and was named the game’s most valuable player.
First-year Arizona State coach Herm Edwards put the loss on the failure to score points off takeaways, getting three points following the three Fresno State turnovers. Arizona State had 63 yards of offense in the second half.
“We made it a game we wanted to play in. We made it uncomfortable for them,” Edwards said. “But then they got a score. We had to catch up a little bit and that’s where they can really come after you.”
New Mexico Bowl: Jordan Love threw for 359 yards and four touchdowns, and ran for a TD, and Jalen Greene had six catches for 151 yards and a score to help Utah State rout North Texas 52-13 in Albuquerque. Interim coach Frank Maile directed the Aggies (11-2) after Matt Wells left to take the Texas Tech job. Maile, the defensive coordinator, was in charge even though Utah State has announced that Gary Andersen, the program’s former coach, will return for next season. He ran the team from 2009-2012 before leaving for Wisconsin then Oregon State. Andersen opted not to attend the bowl game.
Love completed 21 of 43 passes with one interception. D.J. William had two interceptions, helping Utah State pound the Mean Green (9-4).
Cure Bowl: Darius Bradwell rushed for a career-best 150 yards and two touchdowns to lead Tulane to a 41-24 victory over intrastate rival Louisiana-Lafayette in Orlando, Fla.
Bradwell scored on runs of 15 and 4 yards to help Tulane (7-6) win a bowl game for the first time since the 2002 Hawaii Bowl. The Rajin’ Cajuns (7-7) rallied from a 24-7 deficit to pull within three points on Jarrod Jackson’s 15-yard TD catch with just over 10 minutes remaining. But Bradwell later scored his second TD to put his team back in control.
“Every game this season was kind of fourth-and-inches. Every one was tough,” Tulane coach Willie Fritz said. “Starting 2-5 and to come back and win this game is very special.”
Camellia Bowl: Tyler Bass kicked a 40-yard field goal as time expired to give Georgia Southern a 23-21 victory over Eastern Michigan in Montgomery, Ala.
Shai Werts kept the winning drive alive with a 29-yard scramble on a fourth-and-10 play. Bass came on for his third field goal after Wesley Fields’ two runs pushed Georgia Southern (10-3) 7 yards closer.
Eastern Michigan finishes at 7-6.
Celebration Bowl: Lamar Raynard passed for 292 yards and two TDs and Malik Wilson returned a kickoff for the game-sealing touchdown for North Carolina A&T in a 24-22 victory over Alcorn (Ala.) State in Atlanta. The Aggies (10-2) won their second straight Historically Black Colleges and Universities national championship and third in four years. Alcorn State finishes at 9-4.
New Orleans Bowl: Appalachian State receiver Malik Williams passed for two touchdowns on trick plays, quarterback Zac Thomas caught a scoring pass and threw for three more, and the Mountaineers routed Middle Tennessee 45-13 in New Orleans.
Camerun Peoples had a 63-yard touchdown run for the Mountaineers (11-2), which gave Appalachian State alum and former player Mark Ivey a victory in what might have been his only chance to coach his alma mater.
FCS
Eastern Washington to play for title • Eric Barriere threw seven touchdown passes as Eastern Washington beat visiting Maine 50-19 in the semifinals of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. Nsimba Webster caught four touchdown passes for the third-seeded Eagles. Chris Ferguson threw for 325 yards for the Black Bears (10-4), but committed key turnovers early.
Eastern Washington (12-2) advanced to the national title game, against top seed North Dakota State (14-0) on Jan. 5 in Frisco, Texas. The Bison beat South Dakota State 44-21 on Friday night.
DIVISION II
Valdosta State wins title • Rogan Wells tied an NCAA Division II championship game record with five touchdown passes and Valdosta (Ga.) State won its fourth national title with a 49-47 victory over Ferris State (Mich.) in McKinney, Texas.
Valdosta (14-0) overcame a 34-31 deficit with two consecutive third-quarter touchdowns on passes from Wells to Joe Fortson Jr. and Travis Taylor.
Then a rally by Ferris (15-1) from an 11-point deficit fell short when Jevon Shaw’s 2-point conversion pass sailed wide of Keyondre Craig at the end zone with 1:37 left.
NAIA
Morningside wins crown • Connor Niles caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Trent Solsma with 1:29 to go to break a 28-28 tie and lead Monrningside to a 35-28 victory over Benedictine for the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics tile in Daytona Beach, Fla.
It was the fourth TD pass of the game for Slosma, his third to Niles, and helped the Mustangs, of Sioux City, Iowa, gain their first national football title. They finish at 15-0. The Ravens, of Atchison, Kan., end up at 13-2.