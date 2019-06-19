The NBA draft on Thursday will be a night to celebrate the league’s next young wave of talent, headlined by Duke’s Zion Williamson — all-but certainly headed to New Orleans as the No. 1 pick. He’ll be the toast of the Big Easy before the season’s first tip-off.
Thursday will also be a night of disappointment across the country as a record 86 college players with remaining eligibility stayed in this year’s draft, in which there are only 60 selections. It doesn’t require an accounting degree to do the math. When you add the college seniors — yes, though an endangered species in 2019, a few do still exist — plus international prospects, draft night will crush its share of dreams.
That equation is good news for the burgeoning G League, the NBA’s developmental organization, but probably troubles fans of the college game. The returning college talent for 2019-20 will be stripped of its most familiar names — and far more than the elite freshmen such as Williamson.
The NCAA has loosened its rules to allow players more time to decide about staying in the draft and now lets them retain their eligibility even after hiring an agent. But that hasn’t kept the draft from depleting the game’s top tiers of talent, especially in the rejuvenated Southeastern Conference.
Twenty-six SEC players announced plans to explore their NBA draft stock; just 11 chose to stay in school. Only two of the 16 players named first- or second-team All-SEC by the league’s coaches last season are coming back, Mississippi’s Breein Tyree and Louisiana State’s Skylar Mays. Another six players who didn’t make either All-SEC team are staying in the draft, including Mizzou’s Jontay Porter, who missed the entire season because of a knee injury.
Of those 15 SEC early-entrants, five are projected as first-round picks by NBADraft.net, with another six going in the second round, including Porter, at No. 46 to Orlando. The rest would have to settle for NBA Summer League tryouts, G League deals or overseas contracts.
RECORD CROP
The 86 underclassmen in this year’s draft is the most ever, up from 79 last year, 64 in 2017 and 59 in 2016. In the Atlantic Coast Conference, 17 underclassmen are staying in the draft with another 10 from the Pac-12, nine from the Big Ten and six from the Big 12.
It’s one thing for first-round locks such as Kentucky freshmen Keldon Johnson and Tyler Herro to make the jump, but when fringe second-round prospects such as Auburn’s Jared Harper and Tennessee’s Jordan Bone leave college for the draft, it’s easy to wonder about the costs — for the player and the college teams left behind.
Some college programs are doing all they can to reconnect with fans who have disappeared from their local stadiums and arenas — beer sales, reduced ticket prices, annual Red Panda performances! — but at some point do the NCAA and the colleges need to entice their players to stick around, too? Let’s say, maybe start with compensating them for using their name and likeness?
That debate is for another day, but for now, Cuonzo Martin is more concerned about the futures of players who fall by the wayside.
“I don’t (worry about the college game),” Missouri’s coach said recently, “because the game is the game.”
In three years the NBA is expected to re-open its doors to the nation’s elite high school seniors. The 2022 draft already is being called the Double Draft: NBA teams will choose from a stockpile of young talent among the elite 2022 high school seniors and the one-and-done college freshmen who have had to abide by the current NBA draft eligibility rules. That change, too, doesn’t concern Martin about the college game’s quality of play.
IMPACT ON PLAYERS
For Martin, his concern always goes back to the players.
“The unfortunate thing for some of those guys is the information they’re receiving,” Martin said. “They look up five, 10 years later and they made a decision like, ‘Wow, what did I just do?’ It’s not a piece of cake to go play in Europe. That’s hard. That’s a hard thing to do. Then they say, ‘I didn’t make it in the NBA so I’ll go to the G League and get called up.’ That’s not easy. There’s competition there. The competition is at a different level because these guys are trying to put food on the table.”
For some college players, taking that harder path to an NBA paycheck might be more appealing than another year taking college classes and living on a college campus. ESPN basketball analyst Jay Bilas doesn’t fault players who are convinced they’re ready to leave the college game.
“If any player is ready to be a pro, irrespective of where they are drafted, I say go,” Bilas said this week. “If you want to go, you’ve satisfied yourself that you are prepared to be a pro and accept the consequences of leaving college early when maybe you might not be as prepared to step in right away, but you want to do your developing as a pro and get paid for it, I have zero problem with that.”
With more and more college underclassmen leaving school early, coaches face more challenging roster rebuilds every offseason, especially with transfers escalating at higher rates. With less recognizable star power on the floor when each season begins, it’s fair to wonder if the college game sees a dip in popularity. Or can we count on college basketball’s annual regeneration of new stars to keep the game thriving?