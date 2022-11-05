Desmond Howard questions police for not intervening in Michigan State 'jumping' opponent

The fallout from the scuffle was discussed Saturday morning on ESPN "College GameDay." College football analyst and former Michigan football receiver Desmond Howard had some harsh words for how the police handled the incident.
"There were state troopers there that didn't do anything," Howard said. "There was the director of football ops for Michigan State, who actually ran away from the fight into the locker room. He's an authority figure. If I was a Michigan State fan, I'm looking at him and the other adults — why didn't you intervene? Because maybe if they would have stepped into the middle of it, they wouldn't have eight players suspended. Maybe four. Maybe three. But the adults who were there, the authority figures, they did absolutely nothing."
ESPN "College GameDay" host Rece Davis responded to Howard and said, "You'd have liked to see them step in, but these are grown men, too, that played. They got to have some type of self-restraint."
"Absolutely," Howard said.
"I was talking to our security people, with the police officer — and I think they should have stepped in too — but if they put their hands on somebody, they have to arrest them," Davis said. "There's no question about that. Maybe all of that is running in their minds, too."
1 of 10
Charles Rex Arbogast
Rece Davis sits on the set of ESPN's College Game Day program in Soldier Field before an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
ESPN College Game Day's Rece Davis on set in front of Kyle Field in College Station, Texas before the start of an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Texas A&M Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
From left, seated Doug Flutie, Ahamad Rashad, and Reggie Williams, all members of the class of 2007 College Football Hall of Fame, laugh with National Football Foundation chairman Ron Johnson, upper left, ESPN studio host for college football and basketball Rece Davis, center, and NFF president Steve Hatchell, upper right, Wednesday, May 9, 2007, in New York. Flutie, Rashad and Williams are among 12 players and two legendary coaches to be named to the 2007 College Football Hall of Fame class for the NCAA Football Bowl subdivison. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
ESPN'S College game day crew, from left, Rece Davis, Hurbert Davis, Digger Phelps and Jay Bilas report from the court before the start of the NCAA college basketball game between Duke and Clemson on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2010, at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain)
ESPN College Gameday hosts, from left, Rece Davis, David Pollack and Kirk Herbstreit prepare for their live broadcast from Notre Dame Stadium before the NCAA college football game between the Notre Dame and the Clemson in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)
ESPN game commentators from left, Richard "Digger" Phelps, Bob Knight and Chris Fowler talk during a game between Notre Dame and St. John's Tuesday March 5, 2013 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond)
Desmond Howard, left, talks as David Pollack, center, and Rece Davis listen on the set of ESPN's College Game Day program in Soldier Field before an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
ESPN game commentators from left, Richard "Digger" Phelps, Bob Knight and Chris Fowler talk during a game between Notre Dame and St. John's Tuesday March 5, 2013 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond)
Rece Davis sits on the set of ESPN's College Game Day program in Soldier Field before an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.
Here is Howard's full initial comment from Saturday's show about the Michigan and Michigan State scuffle. It was preceded by Davis asking him a question about Michigan changing postgame protocol:
"Yeah, that's something a lot of people have started to talk about, because of what happened a few weeks ago with Penn State — guys got chippy, someone threw a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Then the national media said these guys need to be separated. But clearly, Michigan State stepped way over that line. Players get chippy all the time — tunnel, field, wherever they are. The Michigan State fight in the tunnel where they jumped a person — you know take away the uniforms, take the uniforms off. Anytime you see six guys beating up one guy, that's just, it's disgusting, despicable.
"And the flip side, well people are talking about change the protocol, change the procedures. After the Penn State game, Michigan put more security in the tunnel. If you really look at the footage, there are adults there filming this as if it's entertainment.
"There were state troopers there that didn't do anything. There was the director of football ops for Michigan State, who actually ran away from the fight into the locker room. He's an authority figure. If I was a Michigan State fan, I'm looking at him and the other adults — why didn't you intervene? Because maybe if they would have stepped into the middle of it, they wouldn't have eight players suspended. Maybe four. Maybe three. But the adults who were there, the authority figures, they did absolutely nothing.
"The kids didn't have phones. They just came off the field, so if you're looking at a lot of footage, you see adults filming this jumping that took place inside the stadium, inside the tunnel."
Howard played wide receiver for the Michigan Wolverines from 1989-91, and he won the 1991 Heisman Trophy. He has been on "College GameDay" since 2005.
"College GameDay" is hosted by Davis and includes analysts Howard, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee, and David Pollack. Corso missed Saturday's show.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.