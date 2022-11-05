Desmond Howard questions police for not intervening in Michigan State 'jumping' opponent

"Yeah, that's something a lot of people have started to talk about, because of what happened a few weeks ago with Penn State — guys got chippy, someone threw a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Then the national media said these guys need to be separated. But clearly, Michigan State stepped way over that line. Players get chippy all the time — tunnel, field, wherever they are. The Michigan State fight in the tunnel where they jumped a person — you know take away the uniforms, take the uniforms off. Anytime you see six guys beating up one guy, that's just, it's disgusting, despicable.

"And the flip side, well people are talking about change the protocol, change the procedures. After the Penn State game, Michigan put more security in the tunnel. If you really look at the footage, there are adults there filming this as if it's entertainment.

"There were state troopers there that didn't do anything. There was the director of football ops for Michigan State, who actually ran away from the fight into the locker room. He's an authority figure. If I was a Michigan State fan, I'm looking at him and the other adults — why didn't you intervene? Because maybe if they would have stepped into the middle of it, they wouldn't have eight players suspended. Maybe four. Maybe three. But the adults who were there, the authority figures, they did absolutely nothing.

"The kids didn't have phones. They just came off the field, so if you're looking at a lot of footage, you see adults filming this jumping that took place inside the stadium, inside the tunnel."