 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Desmond Howard questions police for not intervening in Michigan State 'jumping' opponent

  • 0
College GameDay - October 22, 2022

Desmond Howard during ESPN "College GameDay" in Eugene, Oregon, on Oct. 22, 2022.

 Scott Clarke / ESPN Images

Following their game in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Oct. 29, there was a scuffle between Michigan State and Michigan football players in a hallway between the teams' locker rooms. 

The scuffle led to Michigan State football suspending eight of its players for Saturday's game at Illinois.

The fallout from the scuffle was discussed Saturday morning on ESPN "College GameDay." College football analyst and former Michigan football receiver Desmond Howard had some harsh words for how the police handled the incident. 

People are also reading…

"There were state troopers there that didn't do anything," Howard said. "There was the director of football ops for Michigan State, who actually ran away from the fight into the locker room. He's an authority figure. If I was a Michigan State fan, I'm looking at him and the other adults — why didn't you intervene? Because maybe if they would have stepped into the middle of it, they wouldn't have eight players suspended. Maybe four. Maybe three. But the adults who were there, the authority figures, they did absolutely nothing." 

ESPN "College GameDay" host Rece Davis responded to Howard and said, "You'd have liked to see them step in, but these are grown men, too, that played. They got to have some type of self-restraint."

"Absolutely," Howard said. 

"I was talking to our security people, with the police officer — and I think they should have stepped in too — but if they put their hands on somebody, they have to arrest them," Davis said. "There's no question about that. Maybe all of that is running in their minds, too." 

Rece Davis: A look at the ESPN College GameDay football, basketball host

Here is a look at ESPN "College GameDay" football and basketball host and broadcaster Rece Davis, who went to college at Alabama. 

1 of 10

ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU. 

Here is Howard's full initial comment from Saturday's show about the Michigan and Michigan State scuffle. It was preceded by Davis asking him a question about Michigan changing postgame protocol: 

"Yeah, that's something a lot of people have started to talk about, because of what happened a few weeks ago with Penn State — guys got chippy, someone threw a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Then the national media said these guys need to be separated. But clearly, Michigan State stepped way over that line. Players get chippy all the time — tunnel, field, wherever they are. The Michigan State fight in the tunnel where they jumped a person — you know take away the uniforms, take the uniforms off. Anytime you see six guys beating up one guy, that's just, it's disgusting, despicable. 

"And the flip side, well people are talking about change the protocol, change the procedures. After the Penn State game, Michigan put more security in the tunnel. If you really look at the footage, there are adults there filming this as if it's entertainment. 

"There were state troopers there that didn't do anything. There was the director of football ops for Michigan State, who actually ran away from the fight into the locker room. He's an authority figure. If I was a Michigan State fan, I'm looking at him and the other adults — why didn't you intervene? Because maybe if they would have stepped into the middle of it, they wouldn't have eight players suspended. Maybe four. Maybe three. But the adults who were there, the authority figures, they did absolutely nothing.

"The kids didn't have phones. They just came off the field, so if you're looking at a lot of footage, you see adults filming this jumping that took place inside the stadium, inside the tunnel." 

Howard played wide receiver for the Michigan Wolverines from 1989-91, and he won the 1991 Heisman Trophy. He has been on "College GameDay" since 2005. 

"College GameDay" is hosted by Davis and includes analysts Howard, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee, and David Pollack. Corso missed Saturday's show.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Jeremy Pena, son of ex-Cardinal Geronimo, starring in World Series

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News