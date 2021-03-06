Drake beats Missouri State in final seconds to advance to MVC final

Missouri State was trying to go to the final of the Valley tournament for the first time since 2011, and to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1999.

The lead switched back and forth throughout the second half, with neither team able to open much daylight either way. In all, there were 16 lead changes and nine ties.

The first half was played in a narrow window. Missouri State never led by more than four, Drake never led by more than six. Missouri State had a chance to take the lead into the half but let the Bulldogs score seven unanswered points in the final minute. First, an offensive rebound led to a Drake 3, and then a turnover by MSU guard Demarcus Sharp led to a layup by D.J. Wilkins to put Drake up 38-37. MSU worked for the last shot and Sharp turned the ball over again, this time with Yesufu going the other way. He was fouled on the drive with 0.8 seconds to go, and made the ensuing free throws to put Drake up 40-37.

Mosley, who had 29 points against Valparaiso on Friday, had just five in the first half, and Gaige Prim, had seven, but on two of nine shooting. (Four of the misses came on one ill-fated

