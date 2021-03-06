Drake beats Missouri State in final seconds to advance to MVC final

Drake beat Missouri State 71-69 on a drive to the basket by Joseph Yesufu with 2.5 seconds to play to win their razor-tight Missouri Valley Conference semifinal game on Saturday at Enterprise Center and advance to the conference final on Sunday at 1 p.m. against top-seeded Loyola (Chicago).
Missouri State had tied the game on a basket by Demarcus Sharp with 19.5 seconds to play. Drake, the No. 2 seed, worked for the last shot and Missouri State, which had to foul to give, used it with 6.8 seconds left. Yesufu then took the inbound pass and went to the basket, with an underhanded layup giving the Bulldogs the lead. A desperation halfcourt shot by Sharp was off target.
Yesufu had a game-high 25 points for the Bulldogs (25-3) and Tremell Murphy had 20. Gaige Prim had 19 for Missouri State (17-7), though on seven of 19 shooting. Isiaih Mosley, who scored 29 points in the quarterfinal, was held to five. Sharp had 16.
This was Drake’s first game in the tournament after their quarterfinal game on Friday was wiped by a positive COVID test within Northern Iowa’s program. The Bulldogs have been hovering around the bubble for the NCAA Tournament field, and the job of securing that spot has been made tougher by injuries that have claimed two of their top three scorers.
This is Drake’s second trip to the MVC championship game, the other coming in 2008 when they won the conference title.
Missouri State was trying to go to the final of the Valley tournament for the first time since 2011, and to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1999.
The lead switched back and forth throughout the second half, with neither team able to open much daylight either way. In all, there were 16 lead changes and nine ties.
The first half was played in a narrow window. Missouri State never led by more than four, Drake never led by more than six. Missouri State had a chance to take the lead into the half but let the Bulldogs score seven unanswered points in the final minute. First, an offensive rebound led to a Drake 3, and then a turnover by MSU guard Demarcus Sharp led to a layup by D.J. Wilkins to put Drake up 38-37. MSU worked for the last shot and Sharp turned the ball over again, this time with Yesufu going the other way. He was fouled on the drive with 0.8 seconds to go, and made the ensuing free throws to put Drake up 40-37.
Mosley, who had 29 points against Valparaiso on Friday, had just five in the first half, and Gaige Prim, had seven, but on two of nine shooting. (Four of the misses came on one ill-fated
Drake Bulldogs forward Tremell Murphy (2) tries to dribble around Missouri State Bears forward Isiaih Mosley (1) during the first half of a semifinal game at the Missouri Valley Conference basketball tournament at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Photo by Cheyenne Boone, cboone@post-dispatch.com