Eastern Illinois men's basketball player Kinyon Hodges swung at a fan in the front row of Thursday's game at Lindenwood University.

The incident occurred with about 2:30 left in the first half. Hodges was assessed a technical foul and allowed to stay in the game.

EIU said that Hodges did not make contact with the fan and that any discipline will "be handled internally."

“We do not condone this type of behavior by our men’s basketball team or any of our 500 student-athletes,” EIU athletics director Tom Michael said in a statement. “The issue has been addressed with both the player involved for EIU as well as the Ohio Valley Conference with any disciplinary action to be handled internally. The player in question understands that this is not the type of behavior displayed by our student-athletes or our men’s basketball program and in the heat of the moment let emotions get the best of him. This will be a learning moment moving forward and we apologize to anyone that may have been adversely impacted by the incident.”

Announcers are so focused on the poster they don't realize a player SLAPPED A FAN COURTSIDE pic.twitter.com/c0TU0Qxnjg — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 3, 2023

Hodges, a starter for EIU, played 24 minutes with two points, one rebound, one assist, and one blocked shot. Lindenwood defeated EIU 80-67 on Thursday.

In a statement Friday, EIU men's basketball head coach Marty Simmons said, “I spoke with the young man this morning and he is extremely sorry for his actions at last night’s basketball game. This is not in the character of this young man. Even though he did not make physical contact with the fan, he understands the seriousness of this and regrets that his actions have negatively impacted the view of not only himself but the Eastern Illinois program.”

EIU men's basketball is scheduled to return to action with a home game vs. Tennessee State on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. CT.

The Ohio Valley Conference was contacted for comment, but no one provided one as of publish time. A Lindenwood University spokesman referred comment to the OVC.

Hodges is a native of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and attended Cape Central High School. He is listed as a junior on the EIU roster.

It's his first season at EIU. He previously played basketball at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.