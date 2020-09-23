Elgin to retire as Missouri Valley Conference commissioner after 2020-21 academic year

Doug Elgin, the longest-serving commissioner in the history of the Missouri Valley Conference, announced this morning he will retire at the end of the 2020-21 academic year, ending a 33-year run.

Elgin has overseen the growth of the MVC, which is based in St. Louis, and will leave as the longest-tenured current commissioner among the NCAA’s Division I universities.

“I’m announcing my retirement at this time in order to provide our MVC presidents council with the appropriate time to guide the search for the next commissioner,” Elgin said in a statement.

The conference has undergone changes during his more than three decades on the job, including the departures of two members in the last decade.

During his tenure, he brought the MVC tournament to St. Louis and has maintained its location since 1991 as a neutral site to determine the league’s automatic qualifier for the NCAA Tournament.

Elgin started his career at a sports information director at Frostburg State and moved onto other colleges before becoming assistant commissioner of the Sun Belt Conference from 1983 to 1988.