ESPN College GameDay headed to Lawrence, Kansas, for first time to see TCU vs. KU football

Iowa St Kansas Football

Kansas running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. (20) celebrates with teammate offensive lineman Mike Novitsky (50) after scoring a touchdown against Iowa State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

 Reed Hoffmann

ESPN "College GameDay" is headed to a new destination on Saturday, Oct. 8. 

For the first time, "College GameDay" will broadcast from Lawrence, Kansas, for a football game.  

TCU and Kansas are both undefeated entering Week 6. They are scheduled to play at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 8. 

A tweet from "College GameDay" said, "GET READY, LAWRENCE!! We're coming to KU for the first time EVER. A battle of the unbeatens: @TCUFootball vs. @KU_Football" 

TCU is 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the Big 12. On Saturday, TCU beat Oklahoma 55-24. 

Kansas is 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the Big 12. Kansas defeated Iowa State 14-11 on Saturday. 

ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

Though "College GameDay" has never been to Lawrence, Kansas, for a football game, the show did broadcast from the Missouri vs. Kansas football game in Kansas City, Missouri, on Nov. 24, 2007. Mizzou beat Kansas 36-28 in that game.

TCU football has been involved in "College GameDay" site games on seven previous occasions, according to the NCAA. The most recent was in 2018.  

"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, David Pollack and Lee Corso.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

