ESPN College GameDay headed to Lawrence, Kansas, for first time to see TCU vs. KU football

Kansas is 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the Big 12. Kansas defeated Iowa State 14-11 on Saturday.
ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.
Though "College GameDay" has never been to Lawrence, Kansas, for a football game, the show did broadcast from the Missouri vs. Kansas football game in Kansas City, Missouri, on Nov. 24, 2007. Mizzou beat Kansas 36-28 in that game.
1 of 21
Notre Dame Wisconsin Football
Kirk Herbstreit laughs on the set of ESPN's College Game Day program in Soldier Field before an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Kirk Herbstreit, right, shares a laugh with Lee Corso on the set of ESPN's College Game Day program in Soldier Field before an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
ESPN broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit watches warmups before an NCAA college football game between Florida State and Mississippi in Orlando, Fla., Monday, Sept. 5, 2016. Florida State won 45-34. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Penn State head coach James Franklin watches warm ups with ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit before an NCAA college football game against Auburn in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept.18, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
ESPN College GameDay hosts Lee Corso, left, listens to Kirk Herbstreit during the telecast from The Junction prior to Mississippi State playing Auburn in an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct 11, 2014. No.3 Mississippi State beat No. 2 Auburn 38-23. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
ESPN College GameDay hosts Lee Corso, left, and Kirk Herbstreit confer during the telecast from The Junction prior to Mississippi State playing Auburn in an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct 11, 2014. No.3 Mississippi State beat No. 2 Auburn 38-23. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Chris Fowler, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit are ESPN college football broadcasters who will be covering the national championship game on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 ion New Orleans. They are show at the Rose Bowl, on Jan. 1, 2014, in Pasadena, Calif. (Scott Clarke, ESPN Images)
Southern California quarterback Matt Leinart , right, listens to ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit speak as actor singer Nick Lachey looks on during practice Friday, Dec. 30, 2005. The Trojans face University of Texas in the national championship game at the Rose Bowl Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2006. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
Ohio State quarterback Kirk Herbstreit is run down by Wisconsin defenders as he makes a vain effort for a first down on fourth and 5 from the Badgers’ 26-yard line in the final minutes of game on Oct. 3, 1992 in Madison, Wisconsin. The play ended Ohio State’s drive and the Badgers went on to score an upset 20-16 win. (AP Photo/Roberto Borea)
ESPN College GameDay co-host Kirk Herbstreit waits for a break during the telecast from The Junction prior to Mississippi State playing Auburn in an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct 11, 2014. No. 3 Mississippi State beat No. 2 Auburn 38-23. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
ESPN College GameDay hosts Lee Corso, left, listens to Kirk Herbstreit during the telecast from The Junction prior to Mississippi State playing Auburn in an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct 11, 2014. No. 3 Mississippi State beat No. 2 Auburn 38-23. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
ESPN's Chris Fowler, left, and Kirk Herbstreit, center, talk with Baylor head coach Matt Rhule prior to an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)
Penn State head coach James Franklin watches warm ups with ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit before an NCAA college football game against Auburn in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept.18, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Kirk Herbstreit talks on the set of ESPN's College Game Day program in Soldier Field before an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Kirk Herbstreit smiles on the set of ESPN's College Game Day program in Soldier Field before an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, center, talks with tv personalities, Kirk Herbstreit, right, and Holly Rowe, left, before the start of an NCAA college football game against Miami on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Kirk Herbstreit: A look at the Amazon, ESPN College GameDay football analyst
Here is a look at Amazon and ESPN "College GameDay" football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who played football at Ohio State.
1 of 21
Notre Dame Wisconsin Football
Kirk Herbstreit laughs on the set of ESPN's College Game Day program in Soldier Field before an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Notre Dame Wisconsin Football
Kirk Herbstreit, right, shares a laugh with Lee Corso on the set of ESPN's College Game Day program in Soldier Field before an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
ESPN Game Day N Dakota St Football
From left to right, Desmond Howard, Chris Fowler, David Pollack, and Kirk Herbstreit talk during ESPN Game Day in Fargo, N.D., Saturday, Sept. 13, 2014. (AP Photo/Bruce Crummy)
Bruce Crummy
Mississippi Florida St Football
ESPN broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit watches warmups before an NCAA college football game between Florida State and Mississippi in Orlando, Fla., Monday, Sept. 5, 2016. Florida State won 45-34. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
Auburn Penn St Football
Penn State head coach James Franklin watches warm ups with ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit before an NCAA college football game against Auburn in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept.18, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Barry Reeger
Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit
ESPN College GameDay hosts Lee Corso, left, listens to Kirk Herbstreit during the telecast from The Junction prior to Mississippi State playing Auburn in an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct 11, 2014. No.3 Mississippi State beat No. 2 Auburn 38-23. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit
ESPN College GameDay hosts Lee Corso, left, and Kirk Herbstreit confer during the telecast from The Junction prior to Mississippi State playing Auburn in an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct 11, 2014. No.3 Mississippi State beat No. 2 Auburn 38-23. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
College GameDay - January 1, 2014
Chris Fowler, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit are ESPN college football broadcasters who will be covering the national championship game on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 ion New Orleans. They are show at the Rose Bowl, on Jan. 1, 2014, in Pasadena, Calif. (Scott Clarke, ESPN Images)
Brent Musberger
Brent Musberger (right) and former broadcast partner Kirk Herbstreit. (ESPN Photo)
LEINART LACHEY NERBSTREIT
Southern California quarterback Matt Leinart , right, listens to ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit speak as actor singer Nick Lachey looks on during practice Friday, Dec. 30, 2005. The Trojans face University of Texas in the national championship game at the Rose Bowl Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2006. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
KEVORK DJANSEZIAN
Kirk Herbstreit
Ohio State quarterback Kirk Herbstreit is run down by Wisconsin defenders as he makes a vain effort for a first down on fourth and 5 from the Badgers’ 26-yard line in the final minutes of game on Oct. 3, 1992 in Madison, Wisconsin. The play ended Ohio State’s drive and the Badgers went on to score an upset 20-16 win. (AP Photo/Roberto Borea)
Roberto Borea
Kirk Herbstreit
ESPN College GameDay co-host Kirk Herbstreit waits for a break during the telecast from The Junction prior to Mississippi State playing Auburn in an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct 11, 2014. No. 3 Mississippi State beat No. 2 Auburn 38-23. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit
ESPN College GameDay hosts Lee Corso, left, listens to Kirk Herbstreit during the telecast from The Junction prior to Mississippi State playing Auburn in an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct 11, 2014. No. 3 Mississippi State beat No. 2 Auburn 38-23. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Mississippi Alabama Football
ESPN 's Kirk Herbstreit waits for an NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015, in Tuscaloosa, Ala., between Alabama and Mississippi. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill
Oklahoma Baylor Football
ESPN's Chris Fowler, left, and Kirk Herbstreit, center, talk with Baylor head coach Matt Rhule prior to an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)
Ray Carlin
Auburn Penn St Football
Penn State head coach James Franklin watches warm ups with ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit before an NCAA college football game against Auburn in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept.18, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Barry Reeger
Auburn Penn St Football
ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit watches warm ups before an NCAA college football game against Auburn in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept.18, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Barry Reeger
Auburn Penn St Football
ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit watches warm ups before an NCAA college football game against Auburn in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept.18, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Barry Reeger
Notre Dame Wisconsin Football
Kirk Herbstreit talks on the set of ESPN's College Game Day program in Soldier Field before an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Notre Dame Wisconsin Football
Kirk Herbstreit smiles on the set of ESPN's College Game Day program in Soldier Field before an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Miami Texas A M Football
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, center, talks with tv personalities, Kirk Herbstreit, right, and Holly Rowe, left, before the start of an NCAA college football game against Miami on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft
TCU football has been involved in "College GameDay" site games on seven previous occasions, according to the NCAA. The most recent was in 2018.
"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, David Pollack and Lee Corso.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.
Kansas running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. (20) celebrates with teammate offensive lineman Mike Novitsky (50) after scoring a touchdown against Iowa State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)