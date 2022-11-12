ESPN College GameDay, Jordan Spieth predictions for Alabama vs. Ole Miss football game

ESPN "College GameDay" broadcast from Austin, Texas, on Saturday ahead of the Texas Longhorns vs. TCU football game.

During the show's predictions segment, one of the games discussed was the Alabama vs. Ole Miss football game, which is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Alabama, ranked No. 10 in The Associated Press poll, enters the matchup 7-2 overall and 4-2 in the SEC. No. 11-ranked Ole Miss comes into the contest 8-1 overall and 4-1 in the SEC.

"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and David Pollack. Corso was absent from Saturday's show.

ESPN College GameDay picks for Alabama vs. Ole Miss football

Desmond Howard picked Alabama.

Pat McAfee picked Alabama.

Kirk Herbstreit picked Alabama.

Celebrity guest picker Jordan Spieth picked Alabama.

"Looking at an Alabama team that's been told all week that they're out of the College Football Playoff hunt, they're out of the SEC hunt, the program is dysfunctional at this point," Howard said. "All the negativity, come on, you know Alabama bounces back today."

"It's a bad day to be an Ole Miss Rebel, I believe, because (Alabama head coach) Nick Saban is swearing on his show," McAfee said. "He's lost his mind. He said he has GOAT fuel in the veins. I like Alabama to bounce back in a big way."

ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.