ESPN College GameDay, Jordan Spieth predictions for Alabama vs. Ole Miss football game

ESPN "
College GameDay" broadcast from Austin, Texas, on Saturday ahead of the Texas Longhorns vs. TCU football game.
During the show's predictions segment, one of the games discussed was the
Alabama vs. Ole Miss football game, which is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday. Alabama, ranked No. 10 in The Associated Press poll, enters the matchup 7-2 overall and 4-2 in the SEC. No. 11-ranked Ole Miss comes into the contest 8-1 overall and 4-1 in the SEC.
Reports: Former Mizzou basketball player Jed Frost kills wife, self in Dallas
Missouri voters approve legalizing recreational marijuana
Media Views: Sportscaster Jay Randolph Jr., 53, is diagnosed with terminal illness
Teen killed by Amtrak train was a hard worker with a dry sense of humor, family says
As MLB rules shift, star shortstops hit free agency. Enticing? Cardinals have short answer.
Cardinals catch up on market for Molina's replacement, know they won't 'fill Yadi's shoes'
Cardinals Hall of Famer Matt Holliday returning to team as Oliver Marmol's bench coach
Cardinals acquire infielder Jose Fermin from Cleveland for cash, update roster
Could Cardinals’ heir to Yadier Molina be Astros’ catcher from World Series no-hitter?
New businesses nudge Augusta toward becoming the Napa Valley of the Midwest
St. Louis judge cites ‘mismanagement’ by circuit attorney, grants police request
Cardinals, Cubs plan payroll increases. When will NL Central competitiveness rise, too?
Schmitt beats Valentine in Missouri’s US Senate race
Lawsuit targeting prominent St. Louis lawyer sealed from public view
Here’s what you need to know about recreational marijuana in Missouri
"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit,
Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and David Pollack. Corso was absent from Saturday's show. ESPN College GameDay picks for Alabama vs. Ole Miss football
Desmond Howard, Rece Davis and Pat McAfee on the set of College GameDay" outside Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, on Sept. 10, 2022.
Scott Clarke / ESPN Images
Desmond Howard picked Alabama. Pat McAfee picked Alabama. Kirk Herbstreit picked Alabama.
Celebrity guest picker
Jordan Spieth picked Alabama.
"Looking at an Alabama team that's been told all week that they're out of the College Football Playoff hunt, they're out of the SEC hunt, the program is dysfunctional at this point," Howard said. "All the negativity, come on, you know Alabama bounces back today."
"It's a bad day to be an Ole Miss Rebel, I believe, because (Alabama head coach)
Nick Saban is swearing on his show," McAfee said. "He's lost his mind. He said he has GOAT fuel in the veins. I like Alabama to bounce back in a big way."
Close
Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, Pat McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit holding hands on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
Guest picker Country superstar Luke Bryan on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Chris "Bear" Fallica on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Desmond Howard and Rece Davis on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
Desmond Howard on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
David Pollack on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Uga mascot of the University of Georgia Bulldogs on the set of Countdown to ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Desmond Howard on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Desmond Howard and Rece Davis on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Chris "Bear" Fallica on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Rece Davis and head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs and David Pollack on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, David Pollack, Pat McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Chris "Bear" Fallica on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Desmond Howard and Rece Davis on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Pat McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Pat McAfee, guest picker Country superstar Luke Bryan, Kirk Herbstreit and David Pollack on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Pat McAfee, guest picker Country superstar Luke Bryan and Kirk Herbstreit on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Fan on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Rece Davis on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Rece Davis on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Desmond Howard on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Kirk Herbstreit on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Pete Thamel on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Pete Thamel on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Desmond Howard on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Pat McAfee on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
David Pollack on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Jess Sims on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Gene Wojciechowski on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Gene Wojciechowski on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
\Rece Davis on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Rece Davis on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, Pat McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit holding hands on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
Guest picker Country superstar Luke Bryan on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Chris "Bear" Fallica on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Desmond Howard and Rece Davis on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
Desmond Howard on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
David Pollack on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Uga mascot of the University of Georgia Bulldogs on the set of Countdown to ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Desmond Howard on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Desmond Howard and Rece Davis on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Chris "Bear" Fallica on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Rece Davis and head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs and David Pollack on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, David Pollack, Pat McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Chris "Bear" Fallica on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Desmond Howard and Rece Davis on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Pat McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Pat McAfee, guest picker Country superstar Luke Bryan, Kirk Herbstreit and David Pollack on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Pat McAfee, guest picker Country superstar Luke Bryan and Kirk Herbstreit on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Fan on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Rece Davis on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Rece Davis on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Desmond Howard on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Kirk Herbstreit on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Pete Thamel on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Pete Thamel on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Desmond Howard on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Pat McAfee on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
David Pollack on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Jess Sims on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Gene Wojciechowski on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Gene Wojciechowski on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
\Rece Davis on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Rece Davis on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!