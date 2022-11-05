ESPN College GameDay, Luke Bryan predictions for Tennessee vs. Georgia football

ESPN "College GameDay" broadcast from Athens, Georgia, on Saturday morning ahead of the Georgia Bulldogs facing the Tennessee Vols. The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET.

Georgia, ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the matchup 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the SEC. Most recently, the UGA Bulldogs defeated Florida 42-20 on Oct. 29.

No. 2-ranked Tennessee enters the contest 8-0 overall and 4-0 in the SEC. On Oct. 29, the UT Vols beat Kentucky 44-6.

"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis, and it normally includes analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and David Pollack. Corso was absent from Saturday's show, so there was no headgear pick.

ESPN College GameDay picks for UGA Bulldogs vs. Tennessee Vols football

Desmond Howard picked Tennessee.

Pat McAfee picked Tennessee.

Kirk Herbstreit picked Tennessee.

Celebrity guest picker Luke Bryan picked Georgia.

"We went to Knoxville for the Florida game, and I picked Florida — Tennessee won," Herbstreit said. "Then we went to Knoxville again a couple weeks later. They played Alabama, and I picked Alabama. And Tennessee won. Everyone's telling me on Twitter — make sure you pick Georgia to win. Guess what, I'm picking Tennessee."

"Give me the Volunteers, Luke Bryan," McAfee said. "Sorry about it. Sorry about it UGA. Tennessee, a team of destiny, in Luke Bryan's face."

"We're gonna step on their faces, we're going to crush their dreams with a hobnail boot," Bryan said. "It's all Dogs. I called my guy in Vegas. I went heavy in Vegas on my Dogs. Eight points don't scare me. Kelee Ringo, Kelee Ringo. Go Dogs, Sic'em. Dogs win big."

ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.