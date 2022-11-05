 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ESPN College GameDay, Luke Bryan predictions for Tennessee vs. Georgia football

  • 0
College GameDay - October 22, 2022

David Pollack, Pat McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit during ESPN "College GameDay" in Eugene, Oregon, on Oct. 22, 2022.

 Scott Clarke / ESPN Images

ESPN "College GameDay" broadcast from Athens, Georgia, on Saturday morning ahead of the Georgia Bulldogs facing the Tennessee Vols. The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET. 

Georgia, ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the matchup 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the SEC. Most recently, the UGA Bulldogs defeated Florida 42-20 on Oct. 29.

People are also reading…

No. 2-ranked Tennessee enters the contest 8-0 overall and 4-0 in the SEC. On Oct. 29, the UT Vols beat Kentucky 44-6.

"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis, and it normally includes analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and David Pollack. Corso was absent from Saturday's show, so there was no headgear pick. 

ESPN College GameDay picks for UGA Bulldogs vs. Tennessee Vols football

College GameDay - October 29, 2022

Desmond Howard and Rece Davis on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Jackson, Mississippi, on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

Desmond Howard picked Tennessee.

Pat McAfee picked Tennessee.

Kirk Herbstreit picked Tennessee. 

Celebrity guest picker Luke Bryan picked Georgia. 

"We went to Knoxville for the Florida game, and I picked Florida — Tennessee won," Herbstreit said. "Then we went to Knoxville again a couple weeks later. They played Alabama, and I picked Alabama. And Tennessee won. Everyone's telling me on Twitter — make sure you pick Georgia to win. Guess what, I'm picking Tennessee." 

"Give me the Volunteers, Luke Bryan," McAfee said. "Sorry about it. Sorry about it UGA. Tennessee, a team of destiny, in Luke Bryan's face." 

"We're gonna step on their faces, we're going to crush their dreams with a hobnail boot," Bryan said. "It's all Dogs. I called my guy in Vegas. I went heavy in Vegas on my Dogs. Eight points don't scare me. Kelee Ringo, Kelee Ringo. Go Dogs, Sic'em. Dogs win big." 

A look at ESPN College GameDay in Jackson, Mississippi, on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022

Here is a look at ESPN "College GameDay" in Jackson, Mississippi, ahead of the Jackson State vs. Southern football game on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. 

1 of 36

ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Jeremy Pena, son of ex-Cardinal Geronimo, starring in World Series

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News