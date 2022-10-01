ESPN College GameDay predictions for Alabama vs. Arkansas Razorbacks football

ESPN "College GameDay" broadcast from Clemson, South Carolina, on Saturday ahead of the contest between the Clemson and NC State football games.

During the show's predictions segment, one of the game discussed was Alabama vs. Arkansas football game, which is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Arkansas, ranked No. 20 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the matchup 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the SEC. No. 2-ranked Alabama enters the contest 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the SEC.

"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and David Pollack. Lee Corso missed Saturday's show due to being "under the weather."

ESPN College GameDay picks for Arkansas vs. Alabama football

Desmond Howard picked Alabama.

Pat McAfee picked Alabama.

Kirk Herbstreit picked Alabama.

Celebrity guest picker Christian Wilkins picked Alabama.

"Slow start for Alabama, but I think that KJ Jefferson — the quarterback for Arkansas — is going to make a crucial mistake in the second half," Howard said. "Alabama defense is going to capitalize on it. I'm going 'Bama. Roll Tide."

"Us Clemson people, we have a love-hate relationship with Alabama," Wilkins said. "I hate them, because they're the only reason I don't have four national championships. We did get two off of them, we did get two off of them. This is going to be a close game, I feel. ... I like Alabama."

Wilkins won national titles playing for Clemson in 2016 and 2018. He played on the defensive line at Clemson from 2015-18.

"Alabama is putting all that 'We suck on the road' stuff to bed today," McAfee said. "I like Alabama a lot."

ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.