ESPN College GameDay predictions for Alabama vs. Mississippi State football game

ESPN "College GameDay" broadcast on Saturday morning from Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the top-10 matchup between Oregon and UCLA football.

In the show's predictions segment, one of the games discussed was the Alabama vs. Mississippi State football game, which is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Alabama, ranked No. 6 in The Associated Press poll, enters the contest 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the SEC. No. 24-ranked Mississippi State comes into the matchup 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the SEC.

"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, David Pollack and Lee Corso.

ESPN College GameDay picks for Alabama vs. Mississippi State football

Desmond Howard picked Alabama.

Pat McAfee picked Alabama.

Lee Corso picked Alabama.

Celebrity guest picker Sabrina Ionescu picked Alabama.

"Bama big over Mississippi State," Howard said.

"They're not losing two in a row, so Roll Tide," Ionescu said.

"Roll Tide, they win this one, but they don't cover the 20 (point spread)," Corso said.

ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.