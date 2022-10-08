 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ESPN College GameDay predictions for Alabama vs. Texas A&M football

  • 0
Kansas Late Night Basketball

Comedian Rob Riggle talks to the crowd during Late Night in the Phog, the school's annual NCAA college basketball kickoff, at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 Charlie Riedel

ESPN "College GameDay" broadcast Saturday morning from Lawrence, Kansas, ahead of the TCU vs. Kansas football game. 

During the show's game prediction segment, one of the games discussed was the Alabama vs. Texas A&M Aggies game, which is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday. 

Alabama, ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the matchup 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the SEC. The TAMU Aggies enter the contest 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the SEC.

People are also reading…

"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and David Pollack. Corso was absent from Saturday's show.

ESPN College GameDay picks for Alabama vs. TAMU Aggies football

2019 NFL Draft

Former Indianapolis Colts player Pat McAfee announces the Colts' third round pick at the NFL football draft, in Nashville, Tenn. on Friday, April 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Desmond Howard picked Alabama. 

Pat McAfee picked Alabama. 

Kirk Herbstreit picked Alabama. 

Celebrity guest picker Rob Riggle picked Alabama. 

"I think (Alabama offensive coordinator) Bill O'Brien knows how to use his offensive players' talents to the maximum, so even without (quarterback) Bryce Young, they're going to be OK," Howard said. "I don't think Alabama covers, but I know Alabama will win today." 

"Give me Alabama to cover and to win," McAfee said. "I like (Alabama quarterback Jalen) Milroe a lot. I also like the thought that (Alabama head coach Nick) Saban for the first time in a long time maybe has a personal vendetta, so whenever you normally see people come off the field, I believe he's going to keep them on the field. He's going to say, 'Hey Jimbo, you want to talk about skeletons in the closet, we're about to have one and it's your entire team.' I like 'Bama a lot today." 

"This is like a soap opera there is so much drama around this game," Riggle said. "You're right. Saban is going to bring everything he's got sideways. He's coming feet first like a kung fu master. I'm taking Alabama."

"With all the talk about these coaches, don't forget A&M beat this Alabama team, and a lot of those Alabama players on the field at Kyle Field a year ago," Herbstreit said. "So this one's personal. Not because of the coaches, because A&M beat these players. It is going to get ugly. I think we can have fun talking about Jimbo and Nick. To me, I don't care who the Alabama quarterback is, they dominate today." 

Kirk Herbstreit: A look at the Amazon, ESPN College GameDay football analyst

Here is a look at Amazon and ESPN "College GameDay" football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who played football at Ohio State. 

1 of 21

ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'We need to be better,' says St. Louis Blues' Tyler Tucker

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News