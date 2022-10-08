ESPN College GameDay predictions for Alabama vs. Texas A&M football

ESPN "College GameDay" broadcast Saturday morning from Lawrence, Kansas, ahead of the TCU vs. Kansas football game.

During the show's game prediction segment, one of the games discussed was the Alabama vs. Texas A&M Aggies game, which is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Alabama, ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the matchup 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the SEC. The TAMU Aggies enter the contest 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the SEC.

"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and David Pollack. Corso was absent from Saturday's show.

ESPN College GameDay picks for Alabama vs. TAMU Aggies football

Desmond Howard picked Alabama.

Pat McAfee picked Alabama.

Kirk Herbstreit picked Alabama.

Celebrity guest picker Rob Riggle picked Alabama.

"I think (Alabama offensive coordinator) Bill O'Brien knows how to use his offensive players' talents to the maximum, so even without (quarterback) Bryce Young, they're going to be OK," Howard said. "I don't think Alabama covers, but I know Alabama will win today."

"Give me Alabama to cover and to win," McAfee said. "I like (Alabama quarterback Jalen) Milroe a lot. I also like the thought that (Alabama head coach Nick) Saban for the first time in a long time maybe has a personal vendetta, so whenever you normally see people come off the field, I believe he's going to keep them on the field. He's going to say, 'Hey Jimbo, you want to talk about skeletons in the closet, we're about to have one and it's your entire team.' I like 'Bama a lot today."

"This is like a soap opera there is so much drama around this game," Riggle said. "You're right. Saban is going to bring everything he's got sideways. He's coming feet first like a kung fu master. I'm taking Alabama."

"With all the talk about these coaches, don't forget A&M beat this Alabama team, and a lot of those Alabama players on the field at Kyle Field a year ago," Herbstreit said. "So this one's personal. Not because of the coaches, because A&M beat these players. It is going to get ugly. I think we can have fun talking about Jimbo and Nick. To me, I don't care who the Alabama quarterback is, they dominate today."

ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.