ESPN College GameDay predictions for LSU vs. Ole Miss football game

ESPN "College GameDay" broadcast from Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday morning ahead of the UCLA vs. Oregon football game.

During the show's predictions segment, one of the games discussed was the LSU vs. Ole Miss football game, which is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Ole Miss, ranked No. 7 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the matchup 7-0 overall and 3-0 in the SEC. LSU enters the contest 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the SEC.

"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, David Pollack and Lee Corso.

ESPN College GameDay picks for Ole Miss vs. LSU football

Desmond Howard picked Ole Miss.

Pat McAfee picked Ole Miss.

Kirk Herbstreit picked LSU.

Lee Corso picked Ole Miss.

Celebrity guest picker Sabrina Ionescu picked Ole Miss.

"Close game, hard fought, I like the way Ole Miss runs the ball," Howard said. "I'm going with (Ole Miss head coach) Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss."

"I'm picking LSU," Herbstreit said. "Nobody is respecting them. LSU shows up in a bad mood, and they win."

ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

