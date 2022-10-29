 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ESPN College GameDay predictions for Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Aggies football game

  • 0
Auburn Mississippi Football

Mississippi wide receiver Dayton Wade (19) catches a 35-yard touchdown pass against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Mississippi won 48-34. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 Rogelio V. Solis

ESPN "College GameDay" broadcast Saturday morning from Jackson, Mississippi, ahead of the Southern University vs. Jackson State University football game. 

During the show's predictions segments, the analysts discussed the Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M football game, which is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday. 

Ole Miss, ranked No. 15 in The Associated Press poll, enters the contest 7-1 overall and 3-1 in the SEC. Texas A&M comes into the matchup 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the SEC. 

People are also reading…

"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and. David Pollack. Lee Corso missed Saturday's show.

ESPN College GameDay picks for TAMU Aggies vs. Ole Miss football

Texas A M South Carolina Football

Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King (13) congratulates running back Devon Achane (6), who scored a touchdown during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Chris "The Bear" Fallica picked Texas A&M to cover as a 2-point underdog. 

"I love A&M today," Fallica said. "Their defense played well (against South Carolina), (quarterback) Haynes King is going to be back, I think (running back Devon) Achane will be able to rip off some big runs. I like the Aggies today. I'm surprised that they're a dog."

Chris 'The Bear' Fallica: A look at the ESPN College GameDay analyst

Here is a look at Chris "The Bear" Fallica, a member of the ESPN "College GameDay" cast and co-host of the "Stanford Steve & The Bear" podcast. 

1 of 12

ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: This Blues offense will come around, right?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News