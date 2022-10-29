ESPN College GameDay predictions for Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Aggies football game

ESPN "College GameDay" broadcast Saturday morning from Jackson, Mississippi, ahead of the Southern University vs. Jackson State University football game.

During the show's predictions segments, the analysts discussed the Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M football game, which is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Ole Miss, ranked No. 15 in The Associated Press poll, enters the contest 7-1 overall and 3-1 in the SEC. Texas A&M comes into the matchup 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the SEC.

"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and. David Pollack. Lee Corso missed Saturday's show.

ESPN College GameDay picks for TAMU Aggies vs. Ole Miss football

Chris "The Bear" Fallica picked Texas A&M to cover as a 2-point underdog.

"I love A&M today," Fallica said. "Their defense played well (against South Carolina), (quarterback) Haynes King is going to be back, I think (running back Devon) Achane will be able to rip off some big runs. I like the Aggies today. I'm surprised that they're a dog."

ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.