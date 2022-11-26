 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ESPN College GameDay predictions for Purdue vs. Indiana Hoosiers football game

College GameDay - November 26, 2022

Kirk Herbstreit on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

 Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images

ESPN "College GameDay" broadcast from Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday ahead of the Michigan vs. Ohio State football game. 

During the show's predictions segment, one of the games discussed was the Indiana Hoosiers vs. Purdue football game, which is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Purdue comes into the matchup 7-4 overall and 5-3 in the Big Ten. The IU Hoosiers enter the contest 4-7 overall and 2-6 in the Big Ten. If Purdue beats Indiana, the Boilermakers clinch a berth into the Big Ten Conference championship game on Dec. 3. 

"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, David Pollack and Lee Corso.

ESPN College GameDay picks for IU Hoosiers vs. Purdue football

College GameDay - November 26, 2022

Desmond Howard and Rece Davis on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Desmond Howard picked Purdue. 

Pat McAfee picked Indiana. 

Kirk Herbstreit picked Purdue. 

Lee Corso picked Indiana. 

Celebrity guest picker A.J. Hawk picked Purdue. 

"I got to give Indiana a lot of credit — you know seven straight losses and then playing the way they played against Michigan State last week winning in double overtime, took advantage of some Michigan State miscues," Howard said. "But Purdue, they're not going to have those miscues. Boiler up. I'm going Boilermakers."

"I think Purdue is too explosive offensively," Hawk said. "Put the ball in the air. Let's get some points on the board. Indiana is going to need a little more than two completions for this one." 

"Not so fast," Corso said. "IU, Purdue, you got to be kidding me. Indiana wins the bucket." 

"Somebody's got to win the Big Ten West, and Purdue it's right in front of them," Herbstreit said. "They're four quarters away from securing that spot if they win today." 

A look at ESPN College GameDay at Michigan vs. Ohio State on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022

Here is a look at ESPN "College GameDay" at Michigan vs. Ohio State football on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. 

ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

