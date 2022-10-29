ESPN College GameDay, Stephen A. Smith picks for Tennessee Vols vs. Kentucky football game

On Saturday morning, ESPN "College GameDay" broadcast from Jackson, Mississippi, ahead of the Southern vs. Jackson State football game.

During the show's predictions segment, one of the games discussed was the Kentucky Wildcats vs. Tennessee Vols game, which is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Tennessee, ranked No. 3 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the matchup 7-0 overall and 3-0 in the SEC. The No. 19-ranked UK Wildcats enter the contest 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the SEC.

"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and David Pollack. Lee Corso missed Saturday's show.

ESPN College GameDay picks for UK Wildcats vs. Tennessee Vols football

Desmond Howard picked Tennessee.

Pat McAfee picked Tennessee.

Celebrity guest picker Stephen A. Smith picked Tennessee.

"I like the fact that (Tennessee receiver) Cedric Tillman returns today against UK," Howard said. "I think that Tennessee's offense is just too much for Kentucky's defense. I got Tennessee winning big."

"I think this is going to be a good game," McAfee said. "I don't believe it's going to be big, and I've been baptized in the waters of the Tennessee River. And I appreciate those Vols and the Vol Navy down there. Give me Tennessee winning, but I think it's going to be close."

"This kid (quarterback Hendon) Hooker is special," Smith said. "He is my vote for the Heisman. ... Tennessee — I'm not going to say it's going to be a romp, but I think they're going to drop another 50 (points) today."

ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.