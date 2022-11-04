ESPN's Booger McFarland says Nick Saban is 'stuck in his ways,' impacted loss to Tennessee

"(Georgia head coach) Kirby (Smart) learned from Nick (Saban), but Kirby has taken that (Georgia) defense, I think, to the next level schematically," McFarland said. "Where I think Nick is a little bit stuck in his ways, and that's why (Tennessee football head coach) Josh Heupel was able to predict and get Nick in some predictable coverages and Tennessee had some success. I don't know if you guys see that, but I've seen Kirby do some things at Georgia that Alabama never did."
ESPN's Monday Night Countdown crew members Steve Young, left, Randy Moss, center, and Booger McFarland work from the field before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Giants, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
ESPN announcer Anthony "Booger" McFarland sits atop a 10-foot-high movable platform nicknamed the 'BoogMobile' as he broadcasts the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens NFL preseason football game from the sideline in Indianapolis, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. The Ravens defeated the Colts 20-19. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)
SEC Network analyst Anthony "Booger" McFarland, right, broadcasts during Florida's NFL Pro Day in Gainesville, Fla., Tuesday, March 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Booger McFarland is seen on the set of ESPN SportsCenter, Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
From left, Mel Kiper Jr., Booger McFarland, and Louis Riddick are seen on the set of ESPN SportsCenter, Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Booger McFarland is seen on the set of ESPN SportsCenter, Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
From left, Mel Kiper Jr., Booger McFarland, Louis Riddick, and Trey Wingo are seen on the set of ESPN SportsCenter, Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
ESPN's Monday Night Countdown crew members Suzy Kolber, left to right, Steve Young, Randy Moss, Booger McFarland and Adam Schefter work from the field before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Giants, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
ESPN Monday Night Football host Booger McFarland in the broadcast booth before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Houston Texans in New Orleans, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
ESPN Monday Night Football host Booger McFarland in the broadcast booth before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Houston Texans in New Orleans, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Broadcaster Anthony McFarland before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Cubelic asked McFarland what the Georgia defense could do to have success against Tennessee.
Here is McFarland's full statement:
"If you understand Kirby, he's not going to run too much just straight-up man all-out pressure (defense). It's going to be a lot of single-high safeties, some combo coverages. He's going to make sure that if he gives up a play, he's not giving up the big play.
"If I were Georgia, I would force (Tennessee quarterback) Hendon Hooker to read it out. In other words, don't give him just man-up off the field where every throw is easy. Make him throw the ball accurately, precisely for four quarters. I got to think that's what Kirby's going to do.
"Now that doesn't mean that you're not going to bring pressure. You can bring simulated pressure. So Georgia is going to bring four or five every time, I think, when it comes to the pass rush, but it's not going to be all-out. It's going to be simulated to make the quarterback think that pressure is coming, but then it's going to be zone behind.
"And then at some point if you're Tennessee, I think your best friend is going to be the ability to stick with the run regardless of how many yards you get. In other words if it's second-and-8, who cares, maybe you got to run it again, because you got to show them that you're committed to running the football. Because if Kirby and that defense knows you're one-dimensional, I don't care who you are, you can forget about it. And I give Kirby a lot of credit, Greg and Cole.
"Kirby learned from Nick, but Kirby has taken that defense, I think, to the next level schematically. Where I think Nick is a little bit stuck in his ways, and that's why Josh Heupel was able to predict and get Nick in some predictable coverages and Tennessee had some success. I don't know if you guys see that, but I've seen Kirby do some things at Georgia that Alabama never did."
Saban's Alabama team, ranked No. 6 in The Associated Press poll, is 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the SEC entering Saturday's game at LSU.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship football game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. Georgia won 33-18. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship football game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. Georgia won 33-18. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship football game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. Georgia won 33-18. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship football game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. Georgia won 33-18. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship football game Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. Georgia won 33-18. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates with Stetson Bennett after the College Football Playoff championship football game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. Georgia won 33-18. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship football game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. Georgia won 33-18. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Georgia's coach Kirby Smart talks with the media during Georgia's Pro Day on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick talks to Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during Georgia's football Pro Day on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart walks into Stanford Stadium before Georgia's spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart talks to defensive back JaCorey Thomas (20) before Georgia's spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart before Georgia's spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart on the field in the first half of Georgia's spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart on the field in the first half of Georgia's spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart on the field in the first half of Georgia's spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
"Well first of all, it helps when they have better personnel," McElroy said in response to McFarland's comment. "Their personnel, especially along the defensive front internally, much better than that of Alabama's, so that helps and can kind of free you up. And I do agree with you on their simulated pressure stuff. I think it's awesome. Really, really good stuff. I really enjoy watching their defense."
McFarland was on the show for about 20 minutes Friday, but he didn't elaborate further on his thoughts about Saban being "stuck in his ways."
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is interviewed by former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is interviewed by former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
New York Jets quarterback Greg McElroy passes the ball at their NFL football training camp Sunday, July 28, 2013, in Cortland, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
New York Jets quarterback Greg McElroy reacts after practice at their NFL football training camp Monday, July 29, 2013, in Cortland, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy (12) reacts following a Crimson Tide score against Georgia State in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2010, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy is pictured near the end of an NCAA college football game against Georgia State at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Thursday, Nov. 18, 2010. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy (12) reacts after a Crimson Tide score against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Friday, Nov. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy waves to fans after defeating Michigan State 49-7 in the Capital One Bowl NCAA college football game in Orlando, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 1, 2011.(AP Photo/John Raoux)
New York Jets quarterback Greg McElroy throws a football before an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2012 in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
New York Jets quarterback Greg McElroy (14) throws a pass against the San Diego Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2012 in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
New York Jets quarterback Greg McElroy warms up before an NFL football game between the Jets and the Tennessee Titans on Monday, Dec. 17, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
New York Jets quarterback Greg McElroy throws before a preseason NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2013, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
New York Jets quarterback Greg McElroy jogs before an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2012 in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
New York Jets quarterback Greg McElroy throws a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2012, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
New York Jets quarterback Greg McElroy looks to pass against the San Diego Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2012 in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
New York Jets quarterback Greg McElroy gestures during a post-game news conference after of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2012, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets won 7-6. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
New York Jets quarterback Greg McElroy talks during a post-game news conference after of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2012, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets won 7-6. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Georgia, ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press poll, comes into Saturday's Tennessee matchup at 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the SEC. No. 2-ranked Tennessee enters the contest 8-0 overall and 4-0 in the SEC.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.