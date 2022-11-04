ESPN's Booger McFarland says Nick Saban is 'stuck in his ways,' impacted loss to Tennessee

"If you understand Kirby, he's not going to run too much just straight-up man all-out pressure (defense). It's going to be a lot of single-high safeties, some combo coverages. He's going to make sure that if he gives up a play, he's not giving up the big play.

"If I were Georgia, I would force (Tennessee quarterback) Hendon Hooker to read it out. In other words, don't give him just man-up off the field where every throw is easy. Make him throw the ball accurately, precisely for four quarters. I got to think that's what Kirby's going to do.

"Now that doesn't mean that you're not going to bring pressure. You can bring simulated pressure. So Georgia is going to bring four or five every time, I think, when it comes to the pass rush, but it's not going to be all-out. It's going to be simulated to make the quarterback think that pressure is coming, but then it's going to be zone behind.

"And then at some point if you're Tennessee, I think your best friend is going to be the ability to stick with the run regardless of how many yards you get. In other words if it's second-and-8, who cares, maybe you got to run it again, because you got to show them that you're committed to running the football. Because if Kirby and that defense knows you're one-dimensional, I don't care who you are, you can forget about it. And I give Kirby a lot of credit, Greg and Cole.

"Kirby learned from Nick, but Kirby has taken that defense, I think, to the next level schematically. Where I think Nick is a little bit stuck in his ways, and that's why Josh Heupel was able to predict and get Nick in some predictable coverages and Tennessee had some success. I don't know if you guys see that, but I've seen Kirby do some things at Georgia that Alabama never did."