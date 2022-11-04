 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ESPN's Booger McFarland says Nick Saban is 'stuck in his ways,' impacted loss to Tennessee

Texas A M Alabama Football

Alabama head coach Nick Saban watches warmups before an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

 Vasha Hunt

ESPN football analyst Booger McFarland appeared as a guest on the "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" radio show on Friday morning with hosts Greg McElroy and Cole Cubelic. 

In an analysis of Saturday's football game between Georgia and Tennessee, McFarland had some harsh words about Alabama football head coach Nick Saban

"(Georgia head coach) Kirby (Smart) learned from Nick (Saban), but Kirby has taken that (Georgia) defense, I think, to the next level schematically," McFarland said. "Where I think Nick is a little bit stuck in his ways, and that's why (Tennessee football head coach) Josh Heupel was able to predict and get Nick in some predictable coverages and Tennessee had some success. I don't know if you guys see that, but I've seen Kirby do some things at Georgia that Alabama never did." 

Tennessee defeated Alabama 52-49 on Oct. 15.

Tennessee now faces Georgia at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Smart was an assistant coach for Saban in 2004 at LSU, in 2006 with the Miami Dolphins, and from 2007-15 at Alabama. 

Cubelic asked McFarland what the Georgia defense could do to have success against Tennessee. 

Here is McFarland's full statement: 

"If you understand Kirby, he's not going to run too much just straight-up man all-out pressure (defense). It's going to be a lot of single-high safeties, some combo coverages. He's going to make sure that if he gives up a play, he's not giving up the big play.

"If I were Georgia, I would force (Tennessee quarterback) Hendon Hooker to read it out. In other words, don't give him just man-up off the field where every throw is easy. Make him throw the ball accurately, precisely for four quarters. I got to think that's what Kirby's going to do. 

"Now that doesn't mean that you're not going to bring pressure. You can bring simulated pressure. So Georgia is going to bring four or five every time, I think, when it comes to the pass rush, but it's not going to be all-out. It's going to be simulated to make the quarterback think that pressure is coming, but then it's going to be zone behind.

"And then at some point if you're Tennessee, I think your best friend is going to be the ability to stick with the run regardless of how many yards you get. In other words if it's second-and-8, who cares, maybe you got to run it again, because you got to show them that you're committed to running the football. Because if Kirby and that defense knows you're one-dimensional, I don't care who you are, you can forget about it. And I give Kirby a lot of credit, Greg and Cole. 

"Kirby learned from Nick, but Kirby has taken that defense, I think, to the next level schematically. Where I think Nick is a little bit stuck in his ways, and that's why Josh Heupel was able to predict and get Nick in some predictable coverages and Tennessee had some success. I don't know if you guys see that, but I've seen Kirby do some things at Georgia that Alabama never did." 

Saban's Alabama team, ranked No. 6 in The Associated Press poll, is 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the SEC entering Saturday's game at LSU.

"Well first of all, it helps when they have better personnel," McElroy said in response to McFarland's comment. "Their personnel, especially along the defensive front internally, much better than that of Alabama's, so that helps and can kind of free you up. And I do agree with you on their simulated pressure stuff. I think it's awesome. Really, really good stuff. I really enjoy watching their defense." 

McFarland was on the show for about 20 minutes Friday, but he didn't elaborate further on his thoughts about Saban being "stuck in his ways." 

Georgia, ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press poll, comes into Saturday's Tennessee matchup at 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the SEC. No. 2-ranked Tennessee enters the contest 8-0 overall and 4-0 in the SEC.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

