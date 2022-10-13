 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ESPN's Chris 'The Bear' Fallica gives update on Lee Corso for College Gameday at Tennessee

  • 0
College GameDay - September 28, 2019

Lincoln, NE - September 28, 2019 - University of Nebraska: Chris "Bear" Fallica on the set of College GameDay Built by the Home Depot. (Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images)

 Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images

Chris "The Bear" Fallica provided an update on Lee Corso during his "Stanford Steve and The Bear" podcast that was released Thursday. 

Corso has missed the previous two weeks of ESPN "College GameDay" due to a medical condition. He missed shows at Clemson, South Carolina, and at Lawrence, Kansas. 

Fallica said on Thursday's podcast about Corso, "From all reports, he will be back this week." 

ESPN "College GameDay" is scheduled to broadcast on Saturday from Knoxville, Tennessee, ahead of the Alabama vs. Tennessee football game. 

People are also reading…

The topic of Corso came up at the end of an interview with Westgate Superbook's John Murray, who was a guest on the podcast. At the end of his segment, Murray gave well wishes to Corso. 

"From the boys here, give our best to coach Corso," Murray said. "We're all thinking about him." 

Lee Corso: A look at the ESPN College GameDay football analyst

Here is a look at ESPN "College GameDay" football analyst Lee Corso, who coached college football at Indiana and Louisville. 

1 of 24

"We certainly will," Fallica said Thursday. "I look forward to seeing him again tomorrow. From all reports, he will be back this week, so that's good news." 

Fallica has been a part of ESPN "College GameDay" since 1996. Corso has been a part of "College GameDay" since it started in 1987. 

"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and David Pollack.

ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Fast start for Blues depends on checking these boxes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News