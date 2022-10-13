ESPN's Chris 'The Bear' Fallica gives update on Lee Corso for College Gameday at Tennessee

Chris "The Bear" Fallica provided an update on Lee Corso during his "Stanford Steve and The Bear" podcast that was released Thursday.

Corso has missed the previous two weeks of ESPN "College GameDay" due to a medical condition. He missed shows at Clemson, South Carolina, and at Lawrence, Kansas.

Fallica said on Thursday's podcast about Corso, "From all reports, he will be back this week."

ESPN "College GameDay" is scheduled to broadcast on Saturday from Knoxville, Tennessee, ahead of the Alabama vs. Tennessee football game.

The topic of Corso came up at the end of an interview with Westgate Superbook's John Murray, who was a guest on the podcast. At the end of his segment, Murray gave well wishes to Corso.

"From the boys here, give our best to coach Corso," Murray said. "We're all thinking about him."

"We certainly will," Fallica said Thursday. "I look forward to seeing him again tomorrow. From all reports, he will be back this week, so that's good news."

Fallica has been a part of ESPN "College GameDay" since 1996. Corso has been a part of "College GameDay" since it started in 1987.

"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and David Pollack.

ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.