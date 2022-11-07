ESPN's Greg McElroy says Nick Saban is 'closer than he's ever been' to leaving Alabama

Cam then asked McElroy how close Saban is to leaving Alabama.
McElroy, who played quarterback at Alabama from 2007-10 and has been a college football analyst at ESPN since 2014, had a long answer.
"I don't think it'd be fair to speculate, but I would probably say closer than he's ever been," McElroy said. "It doesn't mean he's going to go this year. They still have a really good recruiting class coming in.
"I think he needs a (coaching) staff shakeup for sure," McElroy said continuing his answer. "And I think he needs some guys on the staff badly that are from the old school. He's gone young on the staff several times now in an effort to improve recruiting and help recruiting. That's great. Recruiting is big — it's huge — no doubt about it, but you better also have some guys that know how this program is supposed to look. And I'd love to know who that guy is right now on the staff. Cause he ran off Burton Burns. He ran off — he didn't run them off, but these guys moved on — Joe Pendry, Burton Burns, Kevin Steele, Kirby Smart. Kirby Smart being an example of a guy that got a head job, and now, he's created the new Alabama. But I think it'd be real beneficial to evaluate the staff — Bo Davis. It'd be real beneficial to evaluate the staff and find some guys that know how the program is supposed to look and bring them back, because right now, the guys that are on the staff they ain't cutting it. That's for sure."
Butch Dill
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is interviewed by former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy (12) walks off the field after greeting Arkansas defensive tackle DeQuinta Jones (92) after their NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2010. Alabama won 24-20. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is interviewed by former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy and former Auburn player Cole Cubelic during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy (12) reacts following a Crimson Tide score against Georgia State in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2010, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy is pictured near the end of an NCAA college football game against Georgia State at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Thursday, Nov. 18, 2010. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy (12) reacts after a Crimson Tide score against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Friday, Nov. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
New York Jets quarterback Greg McElroy (14) throws a pass against the San Diego Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2012 in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
New York Jets quarterback Greg McElroy throws a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2012, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
New York Jets quarterback Greg McElroy looks to pass against the San Diego Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2012 in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
New York Jets quarterback Greg McElroy gestures during a post-game news conference after of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2012, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets won 7-6. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
New York Jets quarterback Greg McElroy talks during a post-game news conference after of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2012, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets won 7-6. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Greg McElroy: A look at the ESPN football broadcaster, former Alabama and NFL quarterback
Here is a look at Greg McElroy, the ESPN college football broadcaster and former NFL and Alabama quarterback.
Saban has been the Alabama football head coach since 2007. Under Saban, Alabama won college football national titles in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, and 2020. McElroy was the starting quarterback for the 2009 team.
Smart is the Georgia Bulldogs head football coach. Prior to taking over at UGA, Smart was an assistant coach for Saban from 2006-14 with the Miami Dolphins and Alabama.
Earlier in Monday's show, McElroy said about Alabama football, "This program has lost who they were. There is a little bit of that. This program does not resemble the team that played 3 1/2 hours earlier in the Georgia Bulldogs. That's what Bama used to look like. That's not what they look like right now. And there's a lot of different things they can do to get back to that."
Burns was a running backs coach at Alabama from 2007-17. He then went to the New York Giants from 2020-21.
Pendry was the Alabama offensive line coach from 2007-11, and he then took an off-the-field role with the program from 2012-18.
Steele is currently the Miami Hurricanes defensive coordinator. Steele was the Alabama defensive coordinator in 2007 before taking the Clemson defensive coordinator role from 2009-11. Steele returned to Alabama for the 2013-14 seasons.
Davis is the Texas Longhorns defensive line coach. He previously coached the defensive line at Alabama from 2007-10 and 2014-15.
Saban's Alabama football team is coming off a 32-31 overtime loss at LSU on Saturday. This season, Alabama is 7-2 overall and 4-2 in the SEC.
