ESPN's Greg McElroy says Nick Saban is 'closer than he's ever been' to leaving Alabama

A caller named Cam phoned into the "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" radio show on Monday, and he elicited a revealing response from show co-host Greg McElroy.

Cam asked McElroy what impact players earning money from name, image and likeness is having on Alabama football head coach Nick Saban.

"I think NIL and the current world of college football will inevitably push him away," McElroy said. "I think he'd coach until he's 100 if it weren't for NIL."

Cam then asked McElroy how close Saban is to leaving Alabama.

McElroy, who played quarterback at Alabama from 2007-10 and has been a college football analyst at ESPN since 2014, had a long answer.

"I don't think it'd be fair to speculate, but I would probably say closer than he's ever been," McElroy said. "It doesn't mean he's going to go this year. They still have a really good recruiting class coming in.

"I think he needs a (coaching) staff shakeup for sure," McElroy said continuing his answer. "And I think he needs some guys on the staff badly that are from the old school. He's gone young on the staff several times now in an effort to improve recruiting and help recruiting. That's great. Recruiting is big — it's huge — no doubt about it, but you better also have some guys that know how this program is supposed to look. And I'd love to know who that guy is right now on the staff. Cause he ran off Burton Burns. He ran off — he didn't run them off, but these guys moved on — Joe Pendry, Burton Burns, Kevin Steele, Kirby Smart. Kirby Smart being an example of a guy that got a head job, and now, he's created the new Alabama. But I think it'd be real beneficial to evaluate the staff — Bo Davis. It'd be real beneficial to evaluate the staff and find some guys that know how the program is supposed to look and bring them back, because right now, the guys that are on the staff they ain't cutting it. That's for sure."

Saban has been the Alabama football head coach since 2007. Under Saban, Alabama won college football national titles in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, and 2020. McElroy was the starting quarterback for the 2009 team.

Smart is the Georgia Bulldogs head football coach. Prior to taking over at UGA, Smart was an assistant coach for Saban from 2006-14 with the Miami Dolphins and Alabama.

Earlier in Monday's show, McElroy said about Alabama football, "This program has lost who they were. There is a little bit of that. This program does not resemble the team that played 3 1/2 hours earlier in the Georgia Bulldogs. That's what Bama used to look like. That's not what they look like right now. And there's a lot of different things they can do to get back to that."

Burns was a running backs coach at Alabama from 2007-17. He then went to the New York Giants from 2020-21.

Pendry was the Alabama offensive line coach from 2007-11, and he then took an off-the-field role with the program from 2012-18.

Steele is currently the Miami Hurricanes defensive coordinator. Steele was the Alabama defensive coordinator in 2007 before taking the Clemson defensive coordinator role from 2009-11. Steele returned to Alabama for the 2013-14 seasons.

Davis is the Texas Longhorns defensive line coach. He previously coached the defensive line at Alabama from 2007-10 and 2014-15.