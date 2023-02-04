ESPN "College GameDay" broadcast from Durham, North Carolina, on Saturday morning ahead of the North Carolina vs. Duke men's basketball game.

"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg. Ellis is a native of East St. Louis, Illinois.

Ahead of the 2019-20 season, Ellis joined ESPN “College GameDay” as an analyst. He's joined ESPN in 2009 as a college basketball analyst.

ESPN "College GameDay" airs on Saturday morning for the remainder of the college basketball season from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN or ESPN2.

LaPhonso Ellis picks for UNC vs. Duke, Purdue vs. IU basketball

LaPhonso Ellis picked Kansas to beat Iowa State.

"Kansas' Dajuan Harris over five games, 13 points total. But his last game, 18 points. He'll be the difference in this game today," Ellis said of the Kansas vs. Iowa State game.

LaPhonso Ellis picked Kanas State to beat the Texas Longhorns.

"The difference in this game is going to be the interior play of Kansas State," Ellis said of the Kansas State vs. Texas game. "(Kansas State forward) David N'Guessan is back playing, and that's going to help them tremendously in this game. (Kansas State forward) Nae'Qwan Tomlin is difficult to guard."

LaPhonso Ellis picked St. Mary's to beat Gonzaga.

"I have St. Mary's," Ellis said. "They do a great job of controlling tempo, and they will take away that transition game."

LaPhonso Ellis picked Purdue to beat the Indiana Hoosiers.

"(Purdue center) Zach Edey, there's no answer for him, and the good thing is defensively he does not foul," Ellis said. "Only one game this year has he had over three fouls in a game."

LaPhonso Ellis picked the UNC Tar Heels to beat Duke.

"(North Carolina guard) RJ Davis went 3-of-15 his last game. He won't be 3-of-15 today," Ellis said.

Close 1 of 20 College basketball analyst LaPhonso Ellis on the set of Studio F for ESPN "College GameDay" on Jan. 15, 20202, in Bristol, Connecticut. East St. Louis Lincoln's #50 LaPhonso Ellis shatters the backboard with a slam dunk in the first quarter of their game against Venice on Dec. 2, 1986. The game was postponed a half hour until a borrowed goal from Madison could be brought in and put up. Ellis was charged with a tecnical foul. College basketball analyst LaPhonso Ellis on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" prior to the Mike Krzyzewski (Coach K) final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina, on March 5, 2022. LaPhonso Ellis, East St. Louis Lincoln boys basketball player LaPhonso Ellis sits during the production meetings for ESPN "College GameDay" at University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland, on Feb. 29, 2020. College basketball analyst LaPhonso Ellis on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Alabama, on Feb. 12, 2022. Rece Davis, LaPhonso Ellis, Scott Van Pelt, Seth Greenberg and Jay Bilas on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" at Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland, in Feb. 29, 2020. LaPhonso Ellis outside the University of Dayton arena before ESPN "College GameDay" in Dayton, Ohio, on March 7, 2020. College basketball analyst LaPhonso Ellis on the set of Studio E for ESPN "College GameDay" on Jan. 23, 2021, in Bristol, Connecticut. College basketball analysts LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg during ESPN "College GameDay" at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, on Jan. 29, 2022. LaPhonso Ellis, Seth Greenberg and Jay Bilas on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" at Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland, on Feb. 29, 2020. Seth Greenberg, LaPhonso Ellis and Jay Bilas during the "Bald Men on Campus" broadcast for ACC Network on March 6, 2020, in Dayton, Ohio. LaPhonso Ellis, Rece Davis and Seth Greenberg during ESPN "College GameDay" in Dayton, Ohio, on March 7, 2020. Rece Davis and LaPhonso Ellis on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, on Feb. 5, 2022. Minnesota Timberwolves' LaPhonso Ellis lets out a yell after being fouled during the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs, Friday, Feb. 16, 2001, in Minneapolis. The Spurs won 91-85. (AP Photo/Tom Olmscheid) Former NBA player LaPhonso Ellis of East St. Louis waves to fans during the 25th annual High School Shootout in St. Louis, on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2005. Ellis stared in the 1987 shootout with East St. Louis Lincoln High School against Alonzo Morning with both of them becoming NBA stars. The scootout is celebrating 25 years of high school basketball that featured some of the outstanding high school basketball players in the nation. (AP Photo/James A. Finley) Notre Dame's LaPhonso Ellis grabs a rebound away from Duke's Christian Laettner in the first period at Madison Square Garden in the NIT consolation game in New York, Friday, Nov. 23, 1990. (AP Photo/Mark Phillips) ** FILE ** Toronto Raptors guard Shawn Respert, right, slips past Denver Nuggets forward LaPhonso Ellis on the way to the basket in the fourth quarter of the Raptors' 84-80 victory in this Jan. 29, 1998 file photo. For years, Respert swallowed his pride when he heard or read his name mentioned as an NBA bust. Now, the former Michigan State star is ready to tell his side of the story. Respert had cancer, he told the Associated Press on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2005. "I just want people who have wondered, 'Whatever happened to Shawn Respert?' to know that I wasn't strung out on drugs or anything bad like that." (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) Notre Dame forward LaPhonso Ellis (20) keeps his eye on the ball, as he scrambles for the rebound against Fordam's Damon Lopez, left, Fred Quartlebaum second from left, and Danny o"Sullivan, right. The two teams met in New York's Madison Square Garden, Feb. 8, 1989. (AP Photo/Susan Ragan) Former Notre Dame forward LaPhonso Ellis (20) gets inducted into the Notre Dame Ring of Honor during an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin) LaPhonso Ellis: A look at the ESPN college basketball broadcaster, Notre Dame alumnus Here is a look at LaPhonso Ellis, the ESPN college basketball analyst. He is from East St. Louis, Illinois, and played at University of Notre Dame. 1 of 20 College basketball analyst LaPhonso Ellis on the set of Studio F for ESPN "College GameDay" on Jan. 15, 20202, in Bristol, Connecticut. The 2022-23 season is the 19th season for the basketball version of ESPN "College GameDay." Previous analysts have included Hubert Davis, Digger Phelps, Jalen Rose and Jay Williams.

