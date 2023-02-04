ESPN "College GameDay" broadcast from Durham, North Carolina, on Saturday ahead of the North Carolina Tar Heels men's basketball game at Duke.

During the show, the discussion turned to Purdue's potential this season.

Purdue (22-1 overall, 11-1 Big Ten) is the unanimous No. 1 team in The Associated Press poll and the coaches poll.

ESPN broadcaster LaPhonso Ellis thinks there is a ceiling on the Purdue team's potential this season.

"I absolutely love this team," Ellis said. "Final Four caliber? Yes. National championship caliber? Eh, I'm not so sure, because the last four national championship teams had NBA-caliber perimeter players."

Ellis pointed out that the 2021-22 Kansas team had Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun; the 2020-21 Baylor team had Jared Butler and Davion Mitchell; and the 2018-19 Virginia team had De'Andre Hunter and Ty Jerome.

"They don't have that caliber of player on the perimeter," Ellis said of Purdue. "I think they're a Final Four team. I do not think they can win the national title"

College basketball analyst LaPhonso Ellis on the set of Studio F for ESPN "College GameDay" on Jan. 15, 20202, in Bristol, Connecticut. East St. Louis Lincoln's #50 LaPhonso Ellis shatters the backboard with a slam dunk in the first quarter of their game against Venice on Dec. 2, 1986. The game was postponed a half hour until a borrowed goal from Madison could be brought in and put up. Ellis was charged with a tecnical foul. Rece Davis, LaPhonso Ellis, Scott Van Pelt, Seth Greenberg and Jay Bilas on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" at Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland, in Feb. 29, 2020. LaPhonso Ellis outside the University of Dayton arena before ESPN "College GameDay" in Dayton, Ohio, on March 7, 2020. College basketball analyst LaPhonso Ellis on the set of Studio E for ESPN "College GameDay" on Jan. 23, 2021, in Bristol, Connecticut. College basketball analysts LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg during ESPN "College GameDay" at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, on Jan. 29, 2022. LaPhonso Ellis, Seth Greenberg and Jay Bilas on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" at Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland, on Feb. 29, 2020. Seth Greenberg, LaPhonso Ellis and Jay Bilas during the "Bald Men on Campus" broadcast for ACC Network on March 6, 2020, in Dayton, Ohio. LaPhonso Ellis, Rece Davis and Seth Greenberg during ESPN "College GameDay" in Dayton, Ohio, on March 7, 2020. Rece Davis and LaPhonso Ellis on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, on Feb. 5, 2022. Minnesota Timberwolves' LaPhonso Ellis lets out a yell after being fouled during the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs, Friday, Feb. 16, 2001, in Minneapolis. The Spurs won 91-85. (AP Photo/Tom Olmscheid) Former NBA player LaPhonso Ellis of East St. Louis waves to fans during the 25th annual High School Shootout in St. Louis, on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2005. Ellis stared in the 1987 shootout with East St. Louis Lincoln High School against Alonzo Morning with both of them becoming NBA stars. The scootout is celebrating 25 years of high school basketball that featured some of the outstanding high school basketball players in the nation. (AP Photo/James A. Finley) Notre Dame's LaPhonso Ellis grabs a rebound away from Duke's Christian Laettner in the first period at Madison Square Garden in the NIT consolation game in New York, Friday, Nov. 23, 1990. (AP Photo/Mark Phillips) ** FILE ** Toronto Raptors guard Shawn Respert, right, slips past Denver Nuggets forward LaPhonso Ellis on the way to the basket in the fourth quarter of the Raptors' 84-80 victory in this Jan. 29, 1998 file photo. For years, Respert swallowed his pride when he heard or read his name mentioned as an NBA bust. Now, the former Michigan State star is ready to tell his side of the story. Respert had cancer, he told the Associated Press on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2005. "I just want people who have wondered, 'Whatever happened to Shawn Respert?' to know that I wasn't strung out on drugs or anything bad like that." Former Notre Dame forward LaPhonso Ellis (20) gets inducted into the Notre Dame Ring of Honor during an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin) College basketball analyst Seth Greenberg responded to Ellis and said, "Phonz, if you get to the Final Four, you're 80 minutes away from winning the national championship. If you get there, all you got to do is play well. They got a guy that's just ridiculous. He would make you look like mini-me."

Ellis reiterated his point after Greenberg's comment and said, "They have no NBA-caliber perimeter players. The last four national champions did. They have no shot at winning the national title."

"College GameDay" host Rece Davis said, "Maybe we'll get to West Lafayette soon and see what they think of you then."

"I just want to say veteran perimeter players," Ellis added.

Purdue is scheduled to face No. 21-ranked Indiana in Bloomington, Indiana, at 3 p.m. CT/4 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Rece Davis sits on the set of ESPN's College Game Day program in Soldier Field before an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Flutie, Rashad and Williams are among 12 players and two legendary coaches to be named to the 2007 College Football Hall of Fame class for the NCAA Football Bowl subdivison. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) ESPN'S College game day crew, from left, Rece Davis, Hurbert Davis, Digger Phelps and Jay Bilas report from the court before the start of the NCAA college basketball game between Duke and Clemson on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2010, at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain) ESPN College Gameday hosts, from left, Rece Davis, David Pollack and Kirk Herbstreit prepare for their live broadcast from Notre Dame Stadium before the NCAA college football game between the Notre Dame and the Clemson in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP) ESPN game commentators from left, Richard "Digger" Phelps, Bob Knight and Chris Fowler talk during a game between Notre Dame and St. John's Tuesday March 5, 2013 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond) Desmond Howard, left, talks as David Pollack, center, and Rece Davis listen on the set of ESPN's College Game Day program in Soldier Field before an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) ESPN game commentators from left, Richard "Digger" Phelps, Bob Knight and Chris Fowler talk during a game between Notre Dame and St. John's Tuesday March 5, 2013 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond) Rece Davis sits on the set of ESPN's College Game Day program in Soldier Field before an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. "College GameDay" is hosted by Davis and includes analysts Jay Bilas, Ellis, and Greenberg.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.