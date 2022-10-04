ESPN's Rece Davis updates Lee Corso status for College GameDay at Kansas vs. TCU football

"He's doing much better, Paul," Davis said. "I talked to him on Sunday. He's back home in Orlando and feeling much, much better. He just woke up Saturday morning, had a little dizziness and so forth. They checked him out, and he was feeling better by Saturday afternoon. He was really ready to go home quicker than they let him. But the great doctors at Clemson there took care of him, looked after him, and now, he's back in Orlando.
Davis added that Corso is already getting prepared for Saturday's show in Lawrence, Kansas, ahead of Kansas vs. TCU football.
"While I was talking to our producer Jim Gaiero the other day, LC was calling him and wanting to know what topics were in the show that he needed to prepare for," Davis said. "So he's feeling much better."
"Well, great news," Finebaum said.
Rece Davis sits on the set of ESPN's College Game Day program in Soldier Field before an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
From left, seated Doug Flutie, Ahamad Rashad, and Reggie Williams, all members of the class of 2007 College Football Hall of Fame, laugh with National Football Foundation chairman Ron Johnson, upper left, ESPN studio host for college football and basketball Rece Davis, center, and NFF president Steve Hatchell, upper right, Wednesday, May 9, 2007, in New York. Flutie, Rashad and Williams are among 12 players and two legendary coaches to be named to the 2007 College Football Hall of Fame class for the NCAA Football Bowl subdivison. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
ESPN'S College game day crew, from left, Rece Davis, Hurbert Davis, Digger Phelps and Jay Bilas report from the court before the start of the NCAA college basketball game between Duke and Clemson on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2010, at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain)
ESPN's College GameDay crew (from left): Rece Davis, Jalen Rose, Digger Phelps and Jay Bilas
Corso has been on ESPN "College GameDay" since the show started in 1987. Prior to working at ESPN, Corso was the head football coach at Louisville, Indiana and Northern Illinois.
"College GameDay" is hosted by Davis and includes analysts Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and David Pollack.
ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.
ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso laughs during the telecast from The Junction prior to Mississippi State playing Auburn in an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct 11, 2014. No.3 Mississippi State beat No. 2 Auburn 38-23. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)