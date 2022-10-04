ESPN's Rece Davis updates Lee Corso status for College GameDay at Kansas vs. TCU football

ESPN's Rece Davis appeared as a guest on "The Paul Finebaum Show" on Tuesday afternoon with Paul Finebaum.

The first question Finebaum asked Davis was the status of Lee Corso, who missed ESPN "College GameDay" on Saturday due to being what Davis described Saturday as "under the weather."

On Tuesday, Davis described Corso as feeling "dizziness" on Saturday morning that led him to miss the show.

"He's doing much better, Paul," Davis said. "I talked to him on Sunday. He's back home in Orlando and feeling much, much better. He just woke up Saturday morning, had a little dizziness and so forth. They checked him out, and he was feeling better by Saturday afternoon. He was really ready to go home quicker than they let him. But the great doctors at Clemson there took care of him, looked after him, and now, he's back in Orlando.

Davis added that Corso is already getting prepared for Saturday's show in Lawrence, Kansas, ahead of Kansas vs. TCU football.

"While I was talking to our producer Jim Gaiero the other day, LC was calling him and wanting to know what topics were in the show that he needed to prepare for," Davis said. "So he's feeling much better."

"Well, great news," Finebaum said.

Corso has been on ESPN "College GameDay" since the show started in 1987. Prior to working at ESPN, Corso was the head football coach at Louisville, Indiana and Northern Illinois.

"College GameDay" is hosted by Davis and includes analysts Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and David Pollack.

ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.