ESPN's Scott Van Pelt offers to pay fine if LSU's band plays banned song 'Neck'

ESPN broadcaster Scott Van Pelt does a college football predictions segment each Thursday night during "SportsCenter," and this week, one of the games he picked was the Ole Miss vs. LSU football game.

Van Pelt picked LSU to cover as a 2.5-point favorite against Ole Miss.

When making his pick, he offered an incentive for the LSU band to help provide the football team "mojo."

Van Pelt offered to pay the fine for the LSU band to play the song "Neck," a song that has been band by the school since 2017 due to its vulgarity, according to a story from 2020 by the LSU student paper Reveille.

On Thursday, Van Pelt said, "Let the band play 'Neck' for mojo — I'll pay the fine."

The 2020 story from Reveille says "Neck" is a rendition of the 2008 song "Talkin' Out Da Side of Ya Neck" by Dem Franchize Boyz. As of 2020, Reveille said the student section chants the lyrics "practically every game day" even though the band no longer plays the song.

Here is Van Pelt's full commentary on the LSU vs. Ole Miss game from Thursday's show, "I have struggled all year long to get a read on LSU. Had 'em at home against Tennessee — they got absolutely dump trucked. But they are unranked and favored over an unbeaten top-10 team. That leaves me no choice other than to back the Tigers. Let the band play 'Neck' for mojo — I'll pay the fine."

The LSU vs. Ole Miss football game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Ole Miss, ranked No. 7 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the matchup 7-0 overall and 3-0 in the SEC. Most recently, Ole Miss beat Auburn 48-34 on Oct. 15.

LSU enters the contest 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the SEC. On Oct. 15, LSU defeated Florida 45-35.

Entering Saturday, LSU leads the all-time series 64-41-4 vs. Ole Miss.

Lane Kiffin is the Ole Miss football head coach. Brian Kelly is the LSU football head coach.

