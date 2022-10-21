ESPN's Scott Van Pelt, 'Stanford' Steve predictions for LSU vs. Ole Miss football game

ESPN's Scott Van Pelt and "Stanford" Steve Coughlin made predictions about the upcoming weekend of college football games during the "Winner$" segment on Thursday night's "SportsCenter."

One of the games discussed was the Ole Miss at LSU football game, which is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Ole Miss, ranked No. 7 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the matchup 7-0 overall and 3-0 in the SEC. LSU enters the contest 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the SEC.

Entering Saturday, LSU leads the all-time series 64-41-4 vs. Ole Miss.

Scott Van Pelt, "Stanford" Steve picks for Ole Miss vs. LSU football

Scott Van Pelt picked LSU to cover as a 2.5-point favorite.

"Stanford" Steve Coughlin picked LSU and Ole Miss to go under a 66.5 point total.

"I have struggled all year long to get a read on LSU," Van Pelt said. "Had 'em at home against Tennessee — they got absolutely dump trucked. But they are unranked and favored over an unbeaten top-10 team. That leaves me no choice other than to back the Tigers. Let the band play 'Neck' for mojo — I'll pay the fine."

A graphic on the screen showed Van Pelt is 5-4-1 when picking LSU.

"Not been great for Ole Miss when they've gone to LSU," Coughlin said. "They've lost nine of their last 10 there. (Betting) line reeks. I think it's a battle up front. Both teams like to run it. Give me the under, under the total."

Lane Kiffin is the Ole Miss football head coach. Brian Kelly is the LSU football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.