JK Johnson, a St. Louis native and LSU cornerback, will likely miss the entire regular season with a leg injury.

He suffered a leg fracture last month during training camp. He was a starter at cornerback during the Tigers' spring game.

“That’s a long-term injury,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said during Wednesday’s SEC coaches teleconference. “The surgery was successful but any chance of getting him back would be sometime in December, maybe later. So, I think that’s what we’re looking at right now.”

Johnson played his high school football at De Smet under current LSU cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples, who is in his second season in Baton Rouge.

Johnson was ranked as the nation's third-best cornerback in the class of 2021 by 247Sports.

He transferred to LSU in January after spending his first two college seasons at Ohio State. Johnson redshirted in 2021 after making two appearances. In 2022, he made five starts and 13 appearances while recording 20 tackles.

Fellow De Smet product Mekhi Wingo, a defensive lineman who began his college career at Mizzou, is one of the Tigers' defensive stalwarts.

He was awarded the school's prestigious No. 18 jersey. The team gives the No. 18 to a high-character leader each year.

Wingo was a second-team All-SEC performer and third-team All-America last season.

Two more De Smet alums have played sparingly so far this season for the Tigers: Seth Marcione, a redshirt freshman linebacker, and Mac Markway, a freshman tight end.