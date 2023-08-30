ST. CHARLES — Jed Stugart initially had no idea what was causing that strange noise.

The Lindenwood University football coach looked outside of his office at Harlen C. Hunter Stadium on campus to check out the commotion.

He spied Lions placekicker Logan Seibert drilling balls off the scoreboard, the metal bleachers, the brick wall, all 10 yards or more beyond the goalposts on the field.

"He's blasting kicks all over the place," Stugart said of the June interruption. "Noisy — but great to see."

The junior with an accurate leg is one of the reasons Lindenwood carries high hopes as it begins its second season in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) of NCAA Division I competition.

Seibert has earned a spot on the Fred Mitchell Award Preseason watch list, an honor reserved for some of the top kickers in the country.

The Belleville West High grad is coming off a pair of solid campaigns and has the potential to make this a breakout season.

"He's a self motivator, a perfectionist," Stugart said. "Basically, he's got all the qualities you're looking for in a kicker."

Seibert also possesses an ace the hole. His older brother Austin spent four years kicking in the NFL for Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions after an impressive career at the University of Oklahoma.

Austin, 26, has been slowed by an injury, but is still expected to have a shot at making an NFL roster sometime this season.

In the meantime, Austin helps Logan sharpen his trade. Austin also was part of the football barrage that brought Stugart away from the film room to check out the rocket-like bombs on the field.

"We need to get a net to protect the scoreboard," Lindenwood special teams coach Bryan Baldwin surmised.

The Seibert brothers worked out at least three times a week throughout the summer — Austin to stay ready when called upon by the NFL and Logan to hone his craft so he can follow big brother and kick on Sundays.

The younger Seibert was a second-team Ohio Valley Conference selection last season for Lindenwood. Logan hit on 11 of 14 field goals and was 44 of 47 on extra points. He made a statement in the Lions' Division I debut, connecting from 44, 44 and 41 yards in 21-20 win over Houston Baptist.

Siebert earned OVC co-special teams player of the week honors for that performance.

The 5-foot-10, 192-pounder burst onto the scene as a freshman and drilled a career-best 50-yarder on his way to a 9-for-13 performance on the year. He made 48 of 51 extra points as well.

Seibert displays a knack for excelling on kickoffs. He recorded 30 touchbacks last year and placed the ball at any spot in the field of play when asked to do so.

"I think kickoffs are one of my strengths," Seibert said. "Good placement in the corners, that's what I'm looking for."

Seibert comes from good stock and understands the ups and down of placekicking.

"It's a mental game," Seibert says. "You've got to stay composed all the time. You can't let things get in your head, like the crowd, or thinking about missing. You try to do the same thing over and over."

Seibert provides Stugart with piece of mind.

"I'm pretty confident in him in almost every situation," Stugart said.

The Seibert brothers are legends at West. Austin, a 2015 grad, blazed the trail and Logan followed.

"Two real good kids that work hard and show that it can pay off," West athletics director Joe Muniz said.

Logan feels as though he is still a step or two away from reaching the same level as his brother. He said he didn't take football as seriously until his brother began making noise at Oklahoma.

"Watching (Austin) become so successful made me pursue (football) a lot more since," Logan said. "Since brothers are alike, I think I can make it that far."

Set to begin

Lindenwood, which went 7-3 last year, will kick off the season at 7 p.m. Thursday at home against NCAA Division III member Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

The Lions now are part of the Big South-OVC Football Association as the two leagues have combined to form one conference. They have been selected to finish seventh in the 10-team loop by the league coaches.

"This is going to be a tougher schedule," Stugart said. "We're probably going to be the underdogs in eight of the 10 games we're going to play."

The Lions are still learning the ropes as they move up into a higher level of play.

"Rome wasn't built in a day," Stugart said. "We've still got to get a little bigger in the trenches and we're slowly getting there in the weight room and through recruiting. We know that it's a process and we're still trying to guide our guys though."

Junior Cole Dugger will take over the quarterback chores from Cade Brister, who threw for 27 touchdowns last season before graduating.

Senior Darion Bolden anchors the defense. A first-team all-OVC performer last season, he recorded 13 pass breakups and also returned and interception 99 yards for a score.