Playing his second collegiate game Saturday, Jeremiyah Love made his first career touchdown a memorable one.

The running back from St. Louis took a handoff, beat a defender then dashed 36 yards to the end zone, beating more defenders, to open scoring for the 13th-ranked Irish on Saturday afternoon vs. Tennessee State.

"The Jeremiyah Love speed is real," Irish reporter Tyler James posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, after Love's score.

Love finished with five rushes for 46 yards, a 9.2 average per carry, best among Irish running backs, in the Irish's 56-3 win at home.