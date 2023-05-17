Brooke Biermann has always lived by the ignorance is bliss theory.

Throughout her record-setting days at Lafayette High School to her current role as the No. 1 golfer for the Michigan State University women's team, Biermann continues to refrain from looking at the scoreboard while on the course.

She would prefer to simply keep her mind clear and move forward with no regard for her position in the standings.

That mantra usually works.

Yet last week in the NCAA Division I Palm Beach Gardens Regional at the PGA National course, Biermann broke her steadfast rule.

Sort of.

Actually her father, Bill, broke the news inadvertently.

Midway through the final round of the three-day, 54-hole event, Brooke sat at even par for the day and 2 under for the tournament.

She spoke with Bill during a brief break at the turn.

"He just told me, 'Don't worry, you're good,' " Biermann recalled. "But the way he said it, it was like a hint. Just the tone of his voice told me not to do anything crazy. It told me that I was in a good position."

Biermann responded well to the new knowledge by playing the final nine holes at 1 over to finish with a tournament total of 3-under 213 and claim co-medalist honors in the 12-team, 68-player affair.

Thanks to Biermann's career-best tournament effort, the Spartans claimed the regional team title for the first time in school history with a four-player score of 8-over 872. They finished three shots ahead of second-place Duke (875).

Also, Biermann's individual finish was the best in program history in an NCAA regional.

Michigan State carries high hopes into the NCAA Tournament, which begins Friday at Greyhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Biermann, a sophomore, has played well the entire season.

But she really exploded in regional play with three impressive rounds of 69-73-71 under intense pressure.

"She wants to be the best she can be and she's not afraid to work as hard as she can to make that happen," Michigan State coach Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll said.

Slobodnik-Stoll, in her 26th year, is a firm believer in Biermann's no information is good information approach.

"I feel like what are you going to do differently if I said we are losing by one (shot) or winning by five," Slobodnik-Stoll said. "We like to train these kids to do the best they can no matter what's going on."

Biermann has been turning heads her entire career.

A three-time Post-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year (2018, 2019, 2020), Biermann won the Class 2 state crown in 2019 and placed second in 2018 and 2020. She was selected to the first team of the Rolex Junior All-American Team her senior season at the Wildwood school.

Biermann was second on the Spartans in scoring as a freshman last season with an average of 73.94 shots per round.

This spring, she topped the Spartans in five of their first 10 tournament before placing 16th in the Big Ten Tournament.

Michigan State finished in a tie for sixth at the league tournament, which made the regional title crown even more head turning.

"I think every one of us was mad at what we did," Biermann said of the conference results.

The Spartans certainly turned things around a week later. Biermann nailed down the crown over her final three holes with a birdie on the 17th after sticking her tee shot inches from the pin.

Biermann was informed on the 18th green that her team had claimed the team crown and she would be sharing medalist honors with LSU senior Latanna Stone.

"At first, I couldn't believe it," Biermann said. "I had an idea, but to see my teammates charging at me, jumping around, it was a great feeling."

Biermann got a water bath from her teammates as the Spartans moved into the NCAA Tournament with tons of momentum.

"I don't think my skills have changed that much this year," Biermann said. "In pressure situations, I've allowed myself to control my nerves a little better than before."

Biermann's career-defining moment came in front of her parents, Bill and Katie, and younger sister Ashleigh.

"It's so great to have them around all the time," Biermann said. "Them being there made it even more special."

Biermann's long-time goal is reaching the LPGA Tour. Experiences like winning an NCAA regional and competing in the national tournament are big steps on that path.

"Is it possible? Absolutely," Slobodnik-Stoll said. "What she's done this spring has helped her instill more and more confidence in herself."