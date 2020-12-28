Former Vashon star Cam'Ron Fletcher rejoins Kentucky

After a week away from the Kentucky basketball team, freshman forward and St. Louis native Cam’Ron Fletcher has returned to the Wildcats, UK coach John Calipari said Monday.
The former four-star recruit from Vashon High grew visibly frustrated with his diminished role in UK’s Dec. 19 loss to North Carolina, after which Calipari asked Fletcher to step away from the team to “to reflect and do some soul searching to get his priorities in order,” Calipari later tweeted.
Fletcher has since issued a public apology and apologized privately to his teammates.
LOVE BBN 💙 pic.twitter.com/udaLo0Cygf— 21 (@CamRonFletcher1) December 20, 2020
While fans of other programs might have hoped he’d hit the transfer market, Fletcher has rejoined the Wildcats for the start of conference play. Fletcher first committed to UK in August 2019, choosing the Wildcats over finalists Alabama, Michigan State, Missouri and North Carolina. As a senior, he earned All-Metro honors after averaging 20.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for Vashon.
Fletcher averaged 15 minutes in UK’s first three games, then played a total of just eight minutes in losses to Georgia Tech, Notre Dame and UNC. Fletcher was away from the team for Saturday’s loss to Louisville. Kentucky (1-6) opens Southeastern Conference play Saturday at Mississippi State.
“He's back now, smile on his face, instead of angry … he’s happy,” Calipari said during Monday’s SEC teleconference. “He told the team, ‘Don't do what I did. You don't want to go home. I mean, this is where you want to be.’”
Before Fletcher rejoined the team, Calipari said he had a conference call with Fletcher, his mother and his high school coach. Vashon coach Tony Irons confirmed Monday he was part of the call.
“I told him what the expectations were,” Calipari said. “I told him, ‘You may not play a minute this year. How are you going to deal with that? What if you don't play?’ I wanted everybody to hear that so that we understood that this is for the long haul. This is to get you to change. … I think the kid feels bad, but he had to have a wake-up call. He came in and hugged me and (said), ‘Coach, I'm telling you, I’m a different guy.’”
“I’m not doing it to prove a point,” he added. “Obviously, it went to a length that disciplining within wasn’t working. He’s not a bad kid or any of that. But he's back now. Now he's back and the team. They all were happy he was back. They knew he needed to change. And we move on. Now it's a blip in the screen.”