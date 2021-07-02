Four-star running back Tavorus Jones picks Mizzou

Missouri’s backfield of the future added a major piece Friday. Tavorus Jones, a four-star running back from El Paso, Texas, announced his verbal commitment to the Tigers on social media, giving Eli Drinkwitz a fifth four-star pledge for the 2022 class — with another possibly coming Saturday.

Jones is rated the nation’s No. 10 running back for the 2022 class by Rivals.com and the highest-ranked running back from Texas and the No. 20 player overall in the state. The 247Sports.com national composite ranks Jones No. 175 nationally, making him the second-highest rated national prospect in MU’s 2022 class, behind only four-star quarterback Sam Horn (No. 86).

Along with Jones and Horn, MU also has commitments from consensus four-star prospects Marquis Gracial, a defensive lineman from St. Charles High, and SLUH safety Isaac Thompson. Parkway Central receiver Ja’Marion Wayne is rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports, while cornerback Marcus Scott II (Conroe, Texas) is rated a four-star by Rivals.

With Jones' addition, Mizzou's 2022 class now ranks No. 21 nationally by Rivals.