 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Four-star running back Tavorus Jones picks Mizzou
0 comments

Four-star running back Tavorus Jones picks Mizzou

{{featured_button_text}}
Mizzou Caravan makes stop in St. Louis

Mizzou head football coach Eli Drinkwitz, left, and Mizzou head men's basketball coach Cuonzo Martin speak on a panel on Thursday, May 27, 2021, with Mizzou women's basketball coach Robin Pingeton and Mizzou Director of Athletics Jim Sterk, both not pictured. The four visited a roomful of University of Missouri alumni and Tiger fans for the Mizzou Caravan stop in St. Louis at the Norman K. Probstein golf course club house at Forest Park. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Missouri’s backfield of the future added a major piece Friday. Tavorus Jones, a four-star running back from El Paso, Texas, announced his verbal commitment to the Tigers on social media, giving Eli Drinkwitz a fifth four-star pledge for the 2022 class — with another possibly coming Saturday.

Jones is rated the nation’s No. 10 running back for the 2022 class by Rivals.com and the highest-ranked running back from Texas and the No. 20 player overall in the state. The 247Sports.com national composite ranks Jones No. 175 nationally, making him the second-highest rated national prospect in MU’s 2022 class, behind only four-star quarterback Sam Horn (No. 86).

Along with Jones and Horn, MU also has commitments from consensus four-star prospects Marquis Gracial, a defensive lineman from St. Charles High, and SLUH safety Isaac Thompson. Parkway Central receiver Ja’Marion Wayne is rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports, while cornerback Marcus Scott II (Conroe, Texas) is rated a four-star by Rivals.

With Jones' addition, Mizzou's 2022 class now ranks No. 21 nationally by Rivals.

On Saturday, four-star offensive tackle DeShawn Woods (Omaha, Nebraska) will decide between Arizona State and Mizzou. Woods is rated the nation’s No. 19 offensive tackle by Rivals.com and the top-rated player overall in the state of Nebraska. He’s the nation’s No. 149 recruit by 247Sports.com.

In this episode of Eye On The Tigers, Ben Frederickson and Dave Matter introduce you to two transfers — one in basketball and one in football — who could become big men on campus this season in CoMo.

Mizzou has not signed a 247 national composite top 200 high school recruit since 2015, when Gary Pinkel landed East St. Louis defensive lineman Terry Beckner Jr. (No. 13) and Lee’s Summit quarterback Drew Lock (No. 98).

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports