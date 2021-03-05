 Skip to main content
Fourth-seeded Indiana State finishes strong
In a defensive battle, fourth-seeded Indiana State closed out the game with a 7-0 run and came away with a 53-43 victory over fifth-seeded Evansville in quarterfinal action of the Arch Madness Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at Enterprise Center.

Indiana State (15-9) advances to take on top-seeded Loyola (22-4) in the semifinals Saturday at 11 a.m.

The loss ended the season for Evansville at 9-16.

Senior Tyreke Key, an All-MVC choice, paced the Sycamores with 19 points, including the last six of the contest. He also had nine rebounds and two steals. Tre Williams added 10 points and six rebounds for the winners.

Coming off the bench, Cooper Neese knocked down two key 3-pointers for Indiana State.

Evansville, which has lost its last five MVC Tournament games, was held scoreless over the final 5:53 of the game, missing its final eight shots. The Purple Aces made just 5 of 26 shots in the second half.

Evan Kuhlman and Noah Frederking paced Evansville with 10 points apiece.

