FOX's 'Titus and Tate' college basketball show comes to an end

Mark Titus and Tate Frazier announced Thursday the end of their college basketball show "Titus and Tate" as a part of FOX. They have been with FOX since January 2020.

"This is our last show at FOX," Titus said on Thursday's show. "We are leaving FOX. It's tough man because I've absolutely loved working here — and first of all, us leaving FOX, we have not been fired. ... This was not a situation of FOX letting us go. It was our own decision, and what makes it tough is that — I'll speak for myself — I've absolutely loved working here. This is the best place I've ever worked. These last three years have been incredible."

Frazier shared a similar sentiment about their time at FOX.

"We come in, in 2020, we get two months," Frazier said. "We're shooting off the ground. ... Pandemic hits. FOX was great to us. They got us equipment. They made sure we kept the show going. ... We just had some great times."

Titus and Frazier started doing a college basketball podcast together for The Ringer during the 2017-18 season, and at the time, it was called "One Shining Podcast." They started doing the "Titus and Tate" podcast on their own in the fall of 2019, and in January 2020, they joined FOX and incorporated a video component.

"When we left The Ringer, we did so without anything really, fully lined up, Tate," Titus said. "We just had, we were stupid enough to believe that someone out there would pay us what we're worth, and someone out there would give us opportunities that we weren't getting. Someone out there would believe in us and invest in us. And we took a chance on ourselves, I guess."

Frazier said that where people find the podcast won't change with their move, but it sounds like the video component — at least through FOX — is what will go away.

"If you watched the show on our YouTube channel, one, thank you," Frazier said. "Two, we will still be doing the podcast on the podcast feed. It is 'Titus and Tate.' That will not change. And if you're a hater online and you're like, 'I don't want to see these guys' faces.' Congratulations. For right now, you don't have to."

Titus and Frazier did not announce what they are doing next.

"The show is not going away. We're not in a position to talk about what's next," Titus said. "We're sort of still finalizing that, one. But two, even if we were ready to announce it, I don't think now is the time anyway. I wanted to use today as a reflection. We'll deal with the next thing when the time comes. For now, I just wanted to thank everybody at FOX and thank the people that listen."

Today was the final @titusandtate at FOX. Can't thank the crew enough for all the hard work in making the show the best it's ever been. It was an incredible 3+ years full of memories I'll cherish forever.



(The show will go on btw. Details coming soon...)https://t.co/b7MZLKtPMw pic.twitter.com/GsLfwUuoOQ — Mark Titus (@clubtrillion) January 27, 2023

Titus also shared a tweet with a photo from the last show.

The text of Titus' tweet said, "Today was the final @titusandtate at FOX. Can't thank the crew enough for all the hard work in making the show the best it's ever been. It was an incredible 3+ years full of memories I'll cherish forever. (The show will go on btw. Details coming soon...)"

Titus played college basketball at Ohio State from 2006-10. Frazier is a 2015 graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.