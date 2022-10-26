Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators football betting line, over/under, point spread

The Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs football teams are scheduled to meet for a Southeastern Conference contest in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday, Oct. 29. The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET.

Georgia, ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press poll, enters the matchup 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the SEC. Most recently, the UGA Bulldogs defeated Vanderbilt 55-0 on Oct. 15.

The UF Gators come into the contest 4-3 overall and 1-3 in the SEC. On Oct. 15, LSU beat Florida 45-35.

Entering Saturday, Georgia leads the all-time series 53-44-2 vs. Florida.

UF Gators vs. UGA Bulldogs football betting odds

As of 10:16 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Georgia is a 22.5-point favorite against Florida, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The over/under is 56.5 points.

Georgia is -3500 (bet $3,500 to win $100) to win outright, and Florida is +1400 (bet $100 to win $1,400) to win outright.

Kirby Smart is the Georgia Bulldogs football head coach. Billy Napier is the Florida Gators football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

