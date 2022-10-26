Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators football betting line, over/under, point spread

The Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs football teams are scheduled to meet for a Southeastern Conference contest in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday, Oct. 29. The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET.
Georgia, ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press poll, enters the matchup 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the SEC. Most recently, the UGA Bulldogs defeated Vanderbilt 55-0 on Oct. 15.
The UF Gators come into the contest 4-3 overall and 1-3 in the SEC. On Oct. 15, LSU beat Florida 45-35.
Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier stands on the field after an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. Louisiana-Lafayette won 31-14. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier is congratulated by Louisiana-Monroe Offensive Coordinator Rich Rodriguez after Louisiana-Lafayette won 21-16 in an NCAA college football game in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
New Florida head football coach Billy Napier takes part in a television interview during the first half of the Gasparilla Bowl NCAA college football game between Florida and Central Florida Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Florida football coach Billy Napier speaks to the crowd during halftime of an NCAA college basketball game between Florida and Alabama, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)
Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier talks before the Sun Belt Conference championship NCAA college football game against Appalachian State in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier, right, enters the field with his team for the Sun Belt Conference championship NCAA college football game against Appalachian State in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Billy Napier: A look at the Florida Gators football head coach
Here is a look at Florida Gators football head coach Billy Napier, who played college football at Furman from 1999-2002.
1 of 14
John Bazemore
Florida head coach Billy Napier speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Southeastern Conference Media Days, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Charlie Neibergall
Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier stands on the field after an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. Louisiana-Lafayette won 31-14. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
John Bazemore
Florida head coach Billy Napier speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Southeastern Conference Media Days, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Matthew Hinton
Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier claps before kickoff of an NCAA college football game against Georgia State in Lafayette, La., Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
John Bazemore
Florida head coach Billy Napier speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Southeastern Conference Media Days, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Matthew Hinton
Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier is congratulated by Louisiana-Monroe Offensive Coordinator Rich Rodriguez after Louisiana-Lafayette won 21-16 in an NCAA college football game in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
David Dermer
Florida football coach Billy Napier watches an NFL football practice, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Matthew Hinton
Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier runs on the field before an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Chris O'Meara
New Florida head football coach Billy Napier takes part in a television interview during the first half of the Gasparilla Bowl NCAA college football game between Florida and Central Florida Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Matthew Hinton
Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier runs on the field before an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Matt Stamey
Florida football coach Billy Napier speaks to the crowd during halftime of an NCAA college basketball game between Florida and Alabama, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)
Matthew Hinton
Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier walks on the sideline during an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Matthew Hinton
Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier talks before the Sun Belt Conference championship NCAA college football game against Appalachian State in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Matthew Hinton
Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier, right, enters the field with his team for the Sun Belt Conference championship NCAA college football game against Appalachian State in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.
If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content. Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.
Florida running back Montrell Johnson Jr. (2) celebrates with teammates offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) and wide receiver Xzavier Henderson after his touchdown against LSU during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Georgia wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) runs after a catch for a touchdown as Vanderbilt cornerback BJ Anderson (26) pursues in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)