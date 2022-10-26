 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators football betting line, over/under, point spread

LSU Florida Football

Florida running back Montrell Johnson Jr. (2) celebrates with teammates offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) and wide receiver Xzavier Henderson after his touchdown against LSU during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

 John Raoux

The Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs football teams are scheduled to meet for a Southeastern Conference contest in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday, Oct. 29. The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET. 

Georgia, ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press poll, enters the matchup 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the SEC. Most recently, the UGA Bulldogs defeated Vanderbilt 55-0 on Oct. 15.

The UF Gators come into the contest 4-3 overall and 1-3 in the SEC. On Oct. 15, LSU beat Florida 45-35.

Entering Saturday, Georgia leads the all-time series 53-44-2 vs. Florida. 

UF Gators vs. UGA Bulldogs football betting odds

Georgia Vanderbilt Football

Georgia wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) runs after a catch for a touchdown as Vanderbilt cornerback BJ Anderson (26) pursues in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)

As of 10:16 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Georgia is a 22.5-point favorite against Florida, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

The over/under is 56.5 points. 

Georgia is -3500 (bet $3,500 to win $100) to win outright, and Florida is +1400 (bet $100 to win $1,400) to win outright. 

Kirby Smart is the Georgia Bulldogs football head coach. Billy Napier is the Florida Gators football head coach.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.

