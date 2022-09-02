 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Georgia Bulldogs vs. Oregon Ducks football game time, TV, live stream

Fresno St Oregon Football

Oregon defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus (3) and Oregon linebacker Justin Flowe (10) celebrate a sack of Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener (9) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

 Andy Nelson

The Georgia Bulldogs and Oregon Ducks football teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, Sept. 3. 

The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET.

It is the season opener for both teams. Georgia comes into the season ranked No. 3 by The Associated Press, and Oregon is ranked No. 11 by the AP. 

UGA, the reigning national champions, is coming off a 2021 season that it went 14-1 overall and 8-0 in the SEC. Oregon finished the 2021 season at 10-4 overall and 7-2 in the Pac-12 Conference. 

How to watch UGA Bulldogs vs. Oregon football on TV, live stream

CFP Championship Football

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates with Stetson Bennett after the College Football Playoff championship football game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. Georgia won 33-18. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Game time: 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 3

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

TV channel: ABC

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: UGA radio broadcast | Oregon radio broadcast 

Kirby Smart is the Georgia Bulldogs football head coach. Dan Lanning is the Oregon Ducks football head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

