Georgia Bulldogs vs. Oregon Ducks football game time, TV, live stream

The Georgia Bulldogs and Oregon Ducks football teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, Sept. 3.

The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET.

It is the season opener for both teams. Georgia comes into the season ranked No. 3 by The Associated Press, and Oregon is ranked No. 11 by the AP.

UGA, the reigning national champions, is coming off a 2021 season that it went 14-1 overall and 8-0 in the SEC. Oregon finished the 2021 season at 10-4 overall and 7-2 in the Pac-12 Conference.

How to watch UGA Bulldogs vs. Oregon football on TV, live stream

Game time: 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 3

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

TV channel: ABC

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Kirby Smart is the Georgia Bulldogs football head coach. Dan Lanning is the Oregon Ducks football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.