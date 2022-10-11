 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Georgia Bulldogs vs. Vanderbilt football betting line, over/under, point spread

Auburn Georgia Football

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) runs during an NCAA college football game against Auburn Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

 John Bazemore

The Vanderbilt and UGA Bulldogs football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 15. The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET. 

Georgia, ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the matchup 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the SEC. Most recently, the UGA Bulldogs defeated Auburn 42-10 on Oct. 8. 

Vanderbilt enters the contest 3-3 overall and 0-2 in the SEC. On Oct. 8, Ole Miss beat Vanderbilt 52-28. 

Entering Saturday, Georgia leads the all-time series 59-20-2 vs. Vanderbilt. 

UGA Bulldogs vs. Vanderbilt football betting odds

Mississippi Vanderbilt Football

Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea argues a referee's call during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP)/The Tennessean via AP)

As of 9:45 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Georgia is a 38.5-point favorite against Vanderbilt, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

The over/under is 58.5 points. 

There is no moneyline at publishing time from DraftKings. According to Tipico Sportsbook, Georgia is -100000 (bet $100,000 to win $100) to win outright, and Vanderbilt is +1700 (bet $100 to win $1,700) to win outright.

Kirby Smart: A look at the Georgia Bulldogs football head coach

Here is a look at Georgia Bulldogs football head coach Kirby Smart, who played defensive back for the UGA Bulldogs from 1995-98. 

Clark Lea is the Vanderbilt football head coach. Kirby Smart is the Georgia Bulldogs football head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content. Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.

