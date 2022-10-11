Georgia Bulldogs vs. Vanderbilt football betting line, over/under, point spread

The Vanderbilt and UGA Bulldogs football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 15. The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET.

Georgia, ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the matchup 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the SEC. Most recently, the UGA Bulldogs defeated Auburn 42-10 on Oct. 8.

Vanderbilt enters the contest 3-3 overall and 0-2 in the SEC. On Oct. 8, Ole Miss beat Vanderbilt 52-28.

Entering Saturday, Georgia leads the all-time series 59-20-2 vs. Vanderbilt.

UGA Bulldogs vs. Vanderbilt football betting odds

As of 9:45 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Georgia is a 38.5-point favorite against Vanderbilt, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The over/under is 58.5 points.

There is no moneyline at publishing time from DraftKings. According to Tipico Sportsbook, Georgia is -100000 (bet $100,000 to win $100) to win outright, and Vanderbilt is +1700 (bet $100 to win $1,700) to win outright.

Clark Lea is the Vanderbilt football head coach. Kirby Smart is the Georgia Bulldogs football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

