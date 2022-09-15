 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Georgia vs. South Carolina football game time, TV channel, online live stream

South Carolina Arkansas Football

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer leads his team onto the field to play Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

 Michael Woods

The UGA Bulldogs and South Carolina Gamecocks football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT/noon ET. 

The Georgia Bulldogs, ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the contest 2-0 overall. Most recently, Georgia defeated Samford 33-0 on Sept. 10.

The SC Gamecocks enter the matchup 1-1 overall and 0-1 in the SEC. On Sept. 10, Arkansas beat South Carolina 44-30.

How to watch South Carolina vs. UGA Bulldogs football on TV, live stream

Samford Georgia Football

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) is shown during an NCAA college football game against Samford Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Game time: 11 a.m. CT/noon ET on Saturday, Sept. 17

Location: Columbia, South Carolina

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN broadcasters are scheduled to be Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), and Molly McGrath (reporter). 

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Georgia radio broadcast | South Carolina radio broadcast

Satellite radio channel: Sirius/XM channel 133 or 190

Shane Beamer: A look at the South Carolina Gamecocks football coach

Here is a look at South Carolina Gamecocks football head coach Shane Beamer, who is the son of former Virginia Tech football head coach Frank Beamer. 

Shane Beamer is the South Carolina Gamecocks football head coach. Kirby Smart is the Georgia Bulldogs football head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

