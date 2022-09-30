How to watch Alabama vs. Arkansas Razorbacks football on TV, live stream plus game time

The Arkansas Razorbacks and Alabama football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Arkansas, ranked No. 20 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the matchup 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the SEC. Most recently, Texas A&M beat Arkansas 23-21 on Sept. 24.

No. 2-ranked Alabama enters the contest 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the SEC. On Sept. 24, Alabama defeated Vanderbilt 55-3.

How to watch Alabama vs. Arkansas Razorbacks football on TV, live stream

Game time: 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 1

Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

TV channel: CBS

CBS broadcasters are scheduled to be Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst), and Jenny Dell (reporter).

Online live stream: ParamountPlus.com

Online radio broadcast: Alabama radio broadcast

Sam Pittman is the Arkansas Razorbacks football head coach. Nick Saban is the Alabama football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.