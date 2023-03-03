The Drake University and Southern Illinois men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in the 2023 Missouri Valley Conference tournament semifinals on Saturday, March 4 in St. Louis.

The game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT.

Drake enters the matchup 25-7 overall. Most recently, Drake beat Murray State 74-62 on Friday in the MVC tournament quarterfinals.

SIU comes into the contest 23-9 overall. On Friday, SIU defeated Missouri State 54-51 in an MVC tournament quarterfinal.

The teams met twice earlier this season. SIU beat Drake 53-49 on Jan. 4 in Carbondale, Illinois. Drake defeated SIU 82-59 on Feb. 11 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Arch Madness: How to watch Drake vs. Southern Illinois basketball on TV, live stream

Game time: 5 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 4

Location: Enterprise Center in St. Louis

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

On DirecTV, CBSSN is channel 221. On Dish, CBSSN is channel 158.

Online live stream: CBSsports.com/watch/cbs-sports-network

Online radio broadcast: SIU radio broadcast

Southern Illinois terrestrial radio broadcast: WCIL-FM 101.5

Darian DeVries is the Drake University men's basketball head coach. Bryan Mullins is the Southern Illinois men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.