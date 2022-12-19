How to watch Lindenwood vs. BYU men's basketball on TV, live stream plus game time

The Lindenwood University and BYU men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. CT/7 p.m. MT.
Lindenwood enters the matchup 5-6 overall. Most recently, Lindenwood University defeated Knox College 77-42 on Saturday.
BYU comes into the contest 8-5 overall. On Saturday, BYU beat Utah 75-66.
This is the first meeting between the Lindenwood and BYU men's basketball programs.
How to watch BYU vs. Lindenwood men's basketball on TV, live stream
Game time: 8 p.m. CT/7 p.m. MT on Tuesday, Dec. 20
Location: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah
TV channel: BYUtv
On DirecTV, BYUtv is channel 374. On Dish, BYUtv is channel 4369.
Online live stream: BYUtv.org/live
Online radio broadcast: BYU radio broadcast
BYU terrestrial radio stations: KSL-FM 102.7; KSL-AM 1160
Satellite radio channel: Sirius XM channel 143
Kyle Gerdeman is the Lindenwood University men's basketball head coach. Mark Pope is the BYU men's basketball head coach.
