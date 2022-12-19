How to watch Lindenwood vs. BYU men's basketball on TV, live stream plus game time

The Lindenwood University and BYU men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. CT/7 p.m. MT.

Lindenwood enters the matchup 5-6 overall. Most recently, Lindenwood University defeated Knox College 77-42 on Saturday.

BYU comes into the contest 8-5 overall. On Saturday, BYU beat Utah 75-66.

This is the first meeting between the Lindenwood and BYU men's basketball programs.

How to watch BYU vs. Lindenwood men's basketball on TV, live stream

Game time: 8 p.m. CT/7 p.m. MT on Tuesday, Dec. 20

Location: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah

TV channel: BYUtv

On DirecTV, BYUtv is channel 374. On Dish, BYUtv is channel 4369.

Online live stream: BYUtv.org/live

Online radio broadcast: BYU radio broadcast

BYU terrestrial radio stations: KSL-FM 102.7; KSL-AM 1160

Satellite radio channel: Sirius XM channel 143

Kyle Gerdeman is the Lindenwood University men's basketball head coach. Mark Pope is the BYU men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.