How to watch Lindenwood vs. Dayton Flyers men's basketball on live stream plus game time

Lindenwood coach Kyle Gerdeman

Lindenwood head coach Kyle Gerdeman signals to his team during the first half of an exhibition NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. 

 Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press

The Lindenwood University and Dayton Flyers men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Monday, Nov. 7 to open the 2022-23 season. 

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET.

Lindenwood University finished the 2021-22 season at 12-17 overall and 8-12 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference. The 2022-23 season is Lindenwood's first season playing Division I men's basketball.

The Dayton Flyers wrapped up the 2021-22 season at 24-11 overall and 14-4 in the Atlantic 10 Conference. Dayton concluded its season with a 70-68 overtime loss at Vanderbilt in the second round of the 2022 NIT. 

How to watch Dayton vs. Lindenwood basketball on live stream

Dayton Kansas Basketball

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson defends as Dayton guard Malachi Smith drives to the basket in the final seconds of the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Jacob M. Langston)

Game time: 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 7

Location: Dayton, Ohio 

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch (ESPN+ subscribers) 

Online radio broadcast: Dayton radio broadcast 

Dayton terrestrial radio broadcast: WHIO-AM 1290

Dayton Duquesne Basketball

Dayton head coach Anthony Grant during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Duquesne, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Anthony Grant is the Dayton Flyers men's basketball head coach. Kyle Gerdeman is the Lindenwood University men's basketball head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

