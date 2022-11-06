How to watch Lindenwood vs. Dayton Flyers men's basketball on live stream plus game time

The Lindenwood University and Dayton Flyers men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Monday, Nov. 7 to open the 2022-23 season.

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET.

Lindenwood University finished the 2021-22 season at 12-17 overall and 8-12 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference. The 2022-23 season is Lindenwood's first season playing Division I men's basketball.

The Dayton Flyers wrapped up the 2021-22 season at 24-11 overall and 14-4 in the Atlantic 10 Conference. Dayton concluded its season with a 70-68 overtime loss at Vanderbilt in the second round of the 2022 NIT.

How to watch Dayton vs. Lindenwood basketball on live stream

Game time: 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 7

Location: Dayton, Ohio

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch (ESPN+ subscribers)

Online radio broadcast: Dayton radio broadcast

Dayton terrestrial radio broadcast: WHIO-AM 1290

Anthony Grant is the Dayton Flyers men's basketball head coach. Kyle Gerdeman is the Lindenwood University men's basketball head coach.

