How to watch Lindenwood vs. No. 24 Dayton Flyers basketball on live stream plus game time

The Lindenwood University and Dayton Flyers men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Monday, Nov. 7 to open the 2022-23 season.
The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET.
Lindenwood University finished the 2021-22 season at 12-17 overall and 8-12 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference. The 2022-23 season is Lindenwood's first season playing Division I men's basketball.
The Dayton Flyers, ranked No. 24 in The Associated Press preseason poll, wrapped up the 2021-22 season at 24-11 overall and 14-4 in the Atlantic 10 Conference. Dayton concluded its season with a 70-68 overtime loss at Vanderbilt in the second round of the 2022 NIT.
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson defends as Dayton guard Malachi Smith drives to the basket in the final seconds of the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Jacob M. Langston)