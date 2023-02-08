The SIU-Edwardsville and Lindenwood University men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in an Ohio Valley Conference contest on Thursday, Feb. 9 in St. Charles, Missouri.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT.

Lindenwood enters the matchup 9-16 overall and 4-8 in the OVC. Most recently, Lindenwood beat Tennessee-Martin 80-75 on Saturday.

SIUE comes into the contest 16-9 overall and 7-5 in the OVC. On Saturday, SIUE beat Little Rock 84-81.

Earlier this season, SIUE beat Lindenwood University 68-58 on Jan. 14.

How to watch SIUE vs. Lindenwood men's basketball on live stream

Game time: 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, Feb. 9

Location: Robert F. Hyland Arena in St. Charles, Missouri

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch (ESPN+)

Online radio broadcast: SIUE radio broadcast

SIUE terrestrial radio broadcast: WSIE-FM 88.7; KXOK-FM 102.9

Brian Barone is the SIU-Edwardsville men's basketball head coach. Kyle Gerdeman is the Lindenwood University men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.