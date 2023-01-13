 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How to watch Lindenwood vs. SIUE women's basketball: live stream, game time info

  • 0
Lindenwood guard Makayla Wallace, 2, celebrates a made three-pointer during their game against Cincinnati on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Hyland Arena in St. Charles. Photo by Jordan Opp, jopp@post-dispatch.com

 Jordan Opp

The Lindenwood University and SIU-Edwardsville women's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in an Ohio Valley Conference contest on Saturday, Jan. 14. 

The game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. CT.

Lindenwood University enters the matchup 1-15 overall and 0-5 in the OVC. Most recently, Southeast Missouri State defeated Lindenwood 68-45 on Thursday.  

SIUE comes into the contest 3-13 overall and 2-3 in the OVC. On Thursday, Eastern Illinois beat SIUE 88-79.  

This is the first meeting between the two programs. 

How to watch SIUE vs. Lindenwood women's basketball on live stream

SIU-Edwardsville guard KK Rodriguez, 33, dribbles the ball against St. Louis Billikens women's basketball point guard Kennedy Calhoun, 4, during their game on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Chaifetz Arena. Photo by Jordan Opp, jopp@post-dispatch.com

Game time: 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, Jan. 14 

Location: First Community Arena in Edwardsville, Illinois 

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch (ESPN+ subscribers) 

Online radio broadcast: SIUE radio broadcast 

SIUE terrestrial radio stations: WSIE-FM 88.7; KXOK-FM 102.9

Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville forward Olivia Clayton, right, and guard Sofie Louis, left, look to rebound a free throw against St. Louis Billikens women's basketball forward Brooke Flowers, center, during their game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Chaifetz Arena. Photo by Jordan Opp, jopp@post-dispatch.com

Samantha Quigley Smith is the SIU-Edwardsville women's basketball head coach. Katie Falco is the Lindenwood University women's basketball head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

