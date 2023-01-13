How to watch Lindenwood vs. SIUE women's basketball: live stream, game time info

The Lindenwood University and SIU-Edwardsville women's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in an Ohio Valley Conference contest on Saturday, Jan. 14.

The game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. CT.

Lindenwood University enters the matchup 1-15 overall and 0-5 in the OVC. Most recently, Southeast Missouri State defeated Lindenwood 68-45 on Thursday.

SIUE comes into the contest 3-13 overall and 2-3 in the OVC. On Thursday, Eastern Illinois beat SIUE 88-79.

This is the first meeting between the two programs.

How to watch SIUE vs. Lindenwood women's basketball on live stream

Game time: 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, Jan. 14

Location: First Community Arena in Edwardsville, Illinois

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch (ESPN+ subscribers)

Online radio broadcast: SIUE radio broadcast

SIUE terrestrial radio stations: WSIE-FM 88.7; KXOK-FM 102.9

Samantha Quigley Smith is the SIU-Edwardsville women's basketball head coach. Katie Falco is the Lindenwood University women's basketball head coach.

