How to watch Mizzou vs. Illinois basketball in Braggin' Rights with TV channel, game time

Illinois' Coleman Hawkins, left, passes around Missouri's Jordan Wilmore (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Missouri men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in the 2022 Braggin' Rights game on Thursday, Dec. 22. 

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. CT.

Illinois enters the matchup 8-3 overall. Most recently, Illinois defeated Alabama A&M 68-47 on Saturday. 

Mizzou comes into the contest 10-1 overall. On Saturday, Missouri beat UCF 68-66 in the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic. 

Entering Thursday, Illinois leads the all-time series 33-19 vs. Mizzou. 

Braggin' Rights: How to watch Illinois vs. Mizzou basketball on TV, live stream

Missouri's Kobe Brown, left, heads to the basket past Illinois' Omar Payne, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Game time: 8 p.m. CT on Thursday, Dec. 22

Location: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri 

TV channel: SEC Network

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver. 

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Illinois radio broadcast | Mizzou radio broadcast 

Mizzou terrestrial radio stations: KTRS-AM 550 (St. Louis); KTGR-AM 1580 (Columbia); KTGR-FM 105.1 (Columbia); KCMQ-FM 96.7 (Columbia)

Illinois terrestrial radio broadcast: KFNS-AM 590 (St. Louis); WLS-AM 890 (Chicago); WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign); WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign) 

Illinois' RJ Melendez celebrates after making the basket and drawing the foul during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach. Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

Ten Hochman: Can Mizzou, tops in nation in steals, steal win from Illinois this week?

