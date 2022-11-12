 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How to watch Mizzou vs. Lindenwood men's basketball on live stream plus game time

Penn Missouri Basketball

Missouri's Nick Honor saves a ball from going out of bounds during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Penn Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

 L.G. Patterson

The Missouri and Lindenwood University men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Sunday, Nov. 13. 

The game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT.

Mizzou enters the matchup 2-0 overall. Most recently, Missouri beat Penn 92-85 on Friday. 

Lindenwood University comes into the contest 1-1 overall. On Thursday, Lindenwood defeated Hannibal-LaGrange 85-58. This is Lindenwood's first season competing at the NCAA Division I level. 

How to watch Mizzou vs. Lindenwood men's basketball on live stream

Lindenwood Dayton Basketball

Lindenwood guard Chris Childs, right, drives past Dayton's R.J. Blakney (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Game time: 5 p.m. CT on Sunday, Nov. 13

Location: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri 

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch (ESPN+ subscribers or SECN+)

SECN+ is not a television channel. Viewers can access SECN+ through the ESPN app or ESPN.com/watch if the viewer already subscribes to a cable or satellite package that includes SEC Network. 

Online radio broadcast: Mizzou radio broadcast

Mizzou terrestrial radio stations: KTRS-AM 550 (St. Louis); KTGR-AM 1580 (Columbia); KTGR-FM 105.1 (Columbia); KCMQ-FM 96.7 (Columbia) 

