How to watch Mizzou vs. Lindenwood men's basketball on live stream plus game time

The Missouri and Lindenwood University men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Sunday, Nov. 13.

The game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT.

Mizzou enters the matchup 2-0 overall. Most recently, Missouri beat Penn 92-85 on Friday.

Lindenwood University comes into the contest 1-1 overall. On Thursday, Lindenwood defeated Hannibal-LaGrange 85-58. This is Lindenwood's first season competing at the NCAA Division I level.

How to watch Mizzou vs. Lindenwood men's basketball on live stream

Game time: 5 p.m. CT on Sunday, Nov. 13

Location: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch (ESPN+ subscribers or SECN+)

SECN+ is not a television channel. Viewers can access SECN+ through the ESPN app or ESPN.com/watch if the viewer already subscribes to a cable or satellite package that includes SEC Network.

Online radio broadcast: Mizzou radio broadcast