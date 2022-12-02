 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

How to watch Mizzou vs. SEMO basketball on live stream plus game time

  • 0
Coastal Carolina Missouri Basketball

Missouri's Kobe Brown, left, and Tre Gomillion, center, grabs the ball from Coastal Carolina's Henry Abraham, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

 L.G. Patterson

The Missouri and Southeast Missouri State University men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Sunday, Dec. 4. 

The game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. CT.

Mizzou comes into the matchup 8-0 overall. Most recently, Missouri defeated Wichita State 88-84 in overtime on Tuesday. 

SEMO enters the contest 5-3 overall. On Monday, Wisconsin-Milwaukee beat SEMO 84-68 in the Cream City Classic.

How to watch Mizzou vs. SEMO basketball on live stream

People are also reading…

Missouri Wichita St Basketball

Wichita State's Shaman Scott, middle, gets the ball stolen by Missouri's Tre Gomillion, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Wichita, Kan. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP)

Game time: 3 p.m. CT on Sunday, Dec. 4

Location: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri 

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch (ESPN+ subscribers and SECN+)

SECN+ is not a television channel. Viewers can access SECN+ through the ESPN app or ESPN.com/watch if the viewer already subscribes to a cable or satellite package that includes SEC Network. 

Online radio broadcast: Mizzou radio broadcast | SEMO radio broadcast 

Mizzou terrestrial radio stations: KTRS-AM 550 (St. Louis); KTGR-AM 1580 (Columbia); KTGR-FM 105.1 (Columbia); KCMQ-FM 96.7 (Columbia)

A look at Mizzou vs. Wichita State Shockers basketball on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

Here is a look at Missouri vs. Wichita State Shockers men's basketball on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Wichita, Kansas. 

1 of 5

Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach. Brad Korn is the Southeast Missouri State University men's basketball head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: 'We need more guys to step it up,' coach Berube says of loss to Carolina

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News