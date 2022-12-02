How to watch Mizzou vs. SEMO basketball on live stream plus game time

The Missouri and Southeast Missouri State University men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Sunday, Dec. 4.

The game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. CT.

Mizzou comes into the matchup 8-0 overall. Most recently, Missouri defeated Wichita State 88-84 in overtime on Tuesday.

SEMO enters the contest 5-3 overall. On Monday, Wisconsin-Milwaukee beat SEMO 84-68 in the Cream City Classic.

How to watch Mizzou vs. SEMO basketball on live stream

Game time: 3 p.m. CT on Sunday, Dec. 4

Location: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch (ESPN+ subscribers and SECN+)

SECN+ is not a television channel. Viewers can access SECN+ through the ESPN app or ESPN.com/watch if the viewer already subscribes to a cable or satellite package that includes SEC Network.

Mizzou terrestrial radio stations: KTRS-AM 550 (St. Louis); KTGR-AM 1580 (Columbia); KTGR-FM 105.1 (Columbia); KCMQ-FM 96.7 (Columbia)

Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach. Brad Korn is the Southeast Missouri State University men's basketball head coach.

