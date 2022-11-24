How to watch No. 16 Illinois vs. Lindenwood basketball on live stream plus game time

The Lindenwood University and Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Friday, Nov. 25.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. CT.

Illinois, ranked No. 16 in The Associated Press poll, enters the contest 4-1 overall. Most recently, Virginia beat Illinois 70-61 in the Continental Tire Main Event championship game on Sunday.

Lindenwood University comes into the matchup 3-4 overall. On Wednesday, Lindenwood beat Idaho State 77-76 in overtime.

How to watch Illinois vs. Lindenwood basketball on live stream

Game time: 8 p.m. CT on Friday, Nov. 25

Location: Champaign, Illinois

Online live stream: BigTenPlus.com (B1G+ subscribers)

Online radio broadcast: Illinois radio broadcast

Illinois terrestrial radio broadcast: KFNS-AM 590 (St. Louis); WLS-AM 890 (Chicago); WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign); WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign)

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Kyle Gerdeman is the Lindenwood University men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.