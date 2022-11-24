 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How to watch No. 16 Illinois vs. Lindenwood basketball on live stream plus game time

Lindenwood Missouri Basketball

Lindenwood's Kevin Caldwell Jr., right, shoots past Missouri's D'Moi Hodge, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

 L.G. Patterson

The Lindenwood University and Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Friday, Nov. 25. 

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. CT.

Illinois, ranked No. 16 in The Associated Press poll, enters the contest 4-1 overall. Most recently, Virginia beat Illinois 70-61 in the Continental Tire Main Event championship game on Sunday. 

Lindenwood University comes into the matchup 3-4 overall. On Wednesday, Lindenwood beat Idaho State 77-76 in overtime. 

How to watch Illinois vs. Lindenwood basketball on live stream

Monmouth Illinois Basketball

Illinois' Jayden Epps looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Monmouth, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

Game time: 8 p.m. CT on Friday, Nov. 25

Location: Champaign, Illinois

Online live stream: BigTenPlus.com (B1G+ subscribers) 

Online radio broadcast: Illinois radio broadcast 

Illinois terrestrial radio broadcast: KFNS-AM 590 (St. Louis); WLS-AM 890 (Chicago); WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign); WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign)

A look at Illinois vs. Virginia basketball on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022

Here is a look at Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Virginia men's basketball in the Continental Tire Main Event title game on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. 

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Kyle Gerdeman is the Lindenwood University men's basketball head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

